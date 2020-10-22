WINCHESTER — Since resuming disconnections for delinquent water and sewer accounts on Oct. 14, Frederick Water has been disconnecting service to 30-70 customers a day, Frederick Water Executive Director Eric Lawrence told the agency's board of directors on Tuesday night.
The coronavirus pandemic resulted in Frederick Water suspending penalties and disconnections in March. In August, the board voted to resume them in October.
Frederick Water has more than 17,000 customers, according to its website.
When disconnections began last week, there were 900 delinquent accounts with unpaid balances totaling more than $200,000. By Tuesday, service had been disconnected from 278 accounts — about a third.
Only 50 of those accounts remained disconnected as of Tuesday night, Lawrence said, as most customers who were in arrears quickly entered into payment plans and paid their bills. In addition to paying their past due bills, delinquent customers must pay a $50 reconnection fee to have their water turned on.
The 50 accounts that remain disconnected still owe about $17,000 combined.
Lawrence said Frederick Water is proceeding with disconnecting the remaining 600-plus accounts. These customers owe about $105,000 combined.
The average delinquent residential customer owes over $220, but some have unpaid account balances over $600, Lawrence previously said. The average residential customer uses $75 worth of water and sewer services each month.
Customers who need to enter into a payment plan to bring their account into good standing should contact Frederick Water at customerservice@frederickwater.com or 540-868-1061.
Also at the meeting, the board unanimously executed a change order for the construction of the new state-of-the-art Henry F. Sliwinski Water Treatment Plant. The change reflects a redesign of the plant and a reduction of construction costs.
The new plant is a component of the Opequon Water Supply Plan (OWSP), which aims to meet Frederick Water’s projected water needs by drawing water from Opequon Creek. By 2035, Frederick Water’s customers may require up to 12 million gallons of drinking water per day — about twice the current average usage of 6 million gallons per day.
The Henry F. Sliwinski Water Treatment Plant, which will replace the existing James T. Anderson Water Treatment Plant, will be located at the end of Hot Run Drive, immediately north of the new Stonewall Park ball fields, in Stephenson.
The Anderson plant treats about 1.8 million gallons of water per day. The new plant will provide up to 8 million gallons per day of treated water.
Orders Construction was awarded a construction contract in June. The company later suggested a redesign of the plant that utilizes a membrane water treatment method, which Lawrence said is not only more cost-effective but also more effective for virus and bacteria removal.
The change order, reflecting the new design, lowers the total value of the Orders Construction contract by about $9 million, for a final contract total of $32,049,225.
The new plant is expected to be operational by April 2022.
Frederick County Government has allocated CARES Funding to help citizens who may need utility assistance and rent/mortgage assistance. Grants are being administered by the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley. Information may be found here: https://www.fcva.us/Home/Components/News/News/1070/17?backlist=%2f This might help some people get reconnected or prevent disconnection.
