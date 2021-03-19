WINCHESTER — The growing number of customers who are delinquent on their water/sewer bills may result in Frederick Water resuming disconnections.
More than 1,500 customers have delinquent balances totaling more than $268,185, Frederick Water's board discussed Tuesday.
Frederick Water has approximately 17,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers.
Because of a utility disconnection moratorium enacted by Gov. Ralph Northam in November in response to COVID-19's impact on the economy, Frederick Water isn't currently disconnecting service to customers who are behind on their bills. But if the delinquent balance exceeds 1% of Frederick Water's $29.8 million operating budget, it may exercise an exemption that enables it to resume disconnections. Frederick Water Executive Director Eric Lawrence said the delinquent amount is quickly approaching the threshold.
At its April 20 meeting, it's likely that the Frederick Water board will adopt a resolution to exercise the moratorium exemption and resume disconnections.
“Past due amounts continue to be due; these obligations do not go away,” Lawrence said in an email.
Once a customer’s service is disconnected, it will not be reconnected until the account is in good standing and all past due bills are paid in full. Customers are encouraged to contact Frederick Water’s customer service division to arrange a payment plan if they are unable to make payment in full by the due date. Payments may be made in person, by mail, or through various online services.
For more information, visit www.FrederickWater.com and look under the customer service tab, or call 540-868-1061 or e-mail at customerservice@frederickwater.com.
In other business, the board adopted a Source Water Protection Plan (SWPP), which strives to identify and establish ways to protect Frederick Water's water sources from contamination.
The plan was drafted in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Health's Office of Drinking Water, with guidance from the Environmental Protection Agency.
In an email, Lawrence said that protecting raw drinking water sources "is an important responsibility of Frederick Water and the greater community. Protecting the quality of our drinking water sources by preventing and reducing their contamination is one of the best approaches to ensuring the sustainability of our drinking water supply. Waterworks are encouraged to add source water protection as part of their multi-barrier approach to provide safe drinking water.”
Some of the recommendations in the plan include: working with property owners to properly retire and remove abandoned and obsolete storage tanks and wells located in close proximity to Frederick Water’s water sources; establishing road signs informing the public of water protection areas that they are traveling through; continuing to acquire secondary water sources such as production wells and quarries; holding community information meetings to share the importance of source water protection including water treatment plant tours; and developing relationships with DEQ and property owners who own storage tanks within the protection area so as to be notified should the tanks incur spills or leaks.
One benefit of having a plan is accessibility to grant funding, Lawrence said.
