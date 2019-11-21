WINCHESTER — Frederick Water’s newest water treatment plant, which will be built in Stephenson, is being named for Henry F. Sliwinski, who was treatment plant supervisor for 43 years, serving from Dec. 1, 1976, to April 30, 2019.
The decision was approved unanimously on Tuesday night by Frederick Water’s board of directors.
Sliwinski oversaw the construction and operation of Frederick Water’s water and wastewater treatment plants, and, according to Frederick Water Chairman Gary Oates, “has provided dedicated service, leadership, and vision fostering the growth of Frederick Water for the benefit of the citizens of Frederick County.”
“Mr. Sliwinski has shown his deep and abiding concern for the welfare of Frederick County and the customers of Frederick Water through his action as treatment plant superintendent,” Oates said.
Sliwinski, who was in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting, said he was “honored and humbled” to have the plant named after him.
The Henry F. Sliwinski Water Treatment Plant will be built on a 78-acre site on Hot Run Drive, by Stephenson Road. It will replace the existing James T. Anderson Water Treatment Plant, which is on land owned by Carmeuse Lime and Stone.
The new plant is part of the Opequon Water Supply Plan, which aims to meet Frederick Water’s projected water needs by drawing water from Opequon Creek.
Frederick Water provides water and sewer service to more than 16,000 local homes and businesses. By 2035, its customers may require up to 12 million gallons of drinking water per day — about twice the current average usage of 5.6 million to 6.5 million gallons per day.
The treatment plant project, which has an estimated $30 million price tag, is slated to go out to bid in late December, with a construction contract awarded in February. Construction is estimated to take 18 months and be completed in the summer of 2021. The project includes construction of the plant, water intake infrastructure at 124 Wood Drive and associated pipelines.
Attending the meeting at Frederick Water’s headquarters at 315 Tasker Road were board Chairman Gary Oates and members Stanley Crockett, Tom Simon, Martha Dilg and Chris Collins.
