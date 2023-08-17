STEPHENS CITY — Frederick Water’s board of directors on Tuesday voted to enter a raw water pipeline agreement with Carmeuse Lime and Stone that will supply water to the new Henry F. Sliwinski Water Treatment Plant in northeastern Frederick County.
The board voted unanimously to authorize board Chairman Gary Oates to enter into the agreement, which will lead to the construction and long-term maintenance of a raw water pipeline conveying water from two abandoned Carmeuse quarries to the East Pit quarry, and will redirect the raw water from Frederick Water’s current processing at the James T. Anderson water treatment plant in Clear Brook to the new Henry F. Sliwinski plant’s East Pit water storage location.
The new pipeline will supplement the East Pit’s natural groundwater recharges, which will enable a delay in Frederick Water’s long-range plan to use the Opequon Creek as a raw water supply as part of the Opequon Water Supply Plan (OWSP) to meet the county’s growing water needs, according to Frederick Water’s Executive Director Eric Lawrence.
The Sliwinski Plant, planned since 2015, is scheduled to undergo a testing process this fall and be fully operational in 2025. It will eventually provide 8 million gallons of clean water per day using a state-of-the-art ultrafiltration membrane filtration system. It is located at 261 Hot Run Drive, just north of the Stonewall Park ball fields. The plant and its associated pipelines will cost nearly $32 million to construct, The Star has previously reported.
Under a 2020 agreement with Carmeuse, Frederick Water obtained the rights to the 1.7 billion gallon East Pit quarry, and constructed a water intake in the East Pit that is capable of pumping 8 million gallons-per-day from the pit to the Sliwinski plant where the raw water will be treated.
Frederick Water serves more than 18,000 water service connections at residences and businesses in the Frederick County area, providing water to nearly 50,000 people.
