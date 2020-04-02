WINCHESTER — Frederick Water is accepting bids to build the state-of-the-art Henry F. Sliwinski Water Treatment Plant until May 14.
The project went out to bid on Tuesday. A contract will be issued in June, according to Frederick Water Executive Director Eric Lawrence.
“This is an important construction project that will position our community for the future,” Lawrence said.
The plant is a component of the Opequon Water Supply Plan (OWSP), which aims to meet Frederick Water’s projected water needs by drawing water from Opequon Creek. By 2035, Frederick Water’s customers may require up to 12 million gallons of drinking water per day — about twice the current average usage of 6 million gallons per day.
Frederick Water provides water and sewer services to more than 16,000 homes and businesses.
It will take about two years to build the plant. Lawrence does not think the coronavirus pandemic will impact construction. According to him, the new treatment plant will cost about $20 million to build. Construction is set to begin this summer.
The OWSP entails building a water-intake infrastructure at 124 Woods Drive off Brucetown Road in northeastern Frederick County and replacing the James T. Anderson Water Treatment Plant, which is on land owned by Carmeuse Lime & Stone in Clear Brook, with the new plant that will be located on a 78-acre site off Stephenson Road. The Anderson plant treats about 1.8 million gallons of water per day. The new plant, named for a former water treatment plant supervisor, will provide up to 8 million gallons per day of treated water. Lawrence said the new plant will provide treatment capacity for significant future growth.
“This new water treatment plant is the culmination of over 4 years of planning and permitting,” Lawrence said in an email. “The idea for the Opequon Water Supply Plan (OWSP) and this new water treatment plant originated with Frederick Water recognizing the high cost of existing water purchases from the City of Winchester, the contract with the city expiring in 2022, and the historical trends of economic growth in our community warranting increased water production at more affordable rates.”
The new water treatment plant site is located at the end of Hot Run Drive, immediately north of the new Stonewall Park ballfields, in Stephenson. The project calls for constructing an administration building with a workshop and chemical storage area, water treatment plant, clearwell tanks and a finish water pump station.
Consulting engineering firm Arcadis provided designs for plant, which were approved by the Virginia Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.