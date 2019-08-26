STEPHENS CITY — Frederick Water wants to have full ownership and responsibility of any future wastewater treatment facilities it constructs — but it currently does not have the authority to do so.
The county’s sewage currently is sent to three wastewater treatment plants — the Opequon Water Reclamation Facility on Berryville Pike (Va. 7) on the border with Clarke County, the Parkins Mill Wastewater Treatment at 158 W. Parkins Mill Road and the Crooked Run plant next to the Lake Frederick development.
Frederick Water, which provides water and sewer service to more than 16,000 homes and businesses, does not have ownership of any of these facilities because of the stipulations of its Articles of Incorporation. The Articles of Incorporation, most recently updated in 2017, says the county’s sewage treatment facilities must be owned by the Frederick-Winchester Service Authority.
The Service Authority, created in 1974 by the City of Winchester and Frederick County, provides oversight and fiscal management to all of the county’s and city’s sewage treatment operations. It collects fees and wholesale user rates from both Frederick Water and the city to cover operational expenses associated with the Opequon facility.
The ownership of wastewater treatment facilities was handed over to the FWSA in the 1970s, when Frederick County and the City of Winchester were able to secure federal funding for a wastewater treatment facility that served a regional population. The facility constructed with those funds is the Opequon facility.
Both the City and Frederick water use the Opequon facility. The Parkins Mill and Crooked Run wastewater treatment facilities, which are also owned by the Service Authority, are only used by Frederick Water, with Frederick Water responsible for all construction and operational costs of both facilities.
During the Frederick Water board of directors meeting this week, Eric Lawrence noted that at some point Frederick Water will have to build more wastewater treatment facilities to meet the needs of a growing county. But the board does not want facilities it constructs for county residents to be overseen or controlled by the Service Authority. Lawrence said Frederick Water wants to own sewer facilities and “eliminate some of the bureaucracy.”
The board unanimously agreed to seek permission from the county’s Board of Supervisors so it could amend its Articles of Incorporation so that future treatment plants do not have to be approved of or controlled by the Service Authority.
If this change is implemented, the Service Authority would still have oversight of the existing sewage treatment plants.
“We are not interested in transferring ownership of anything,” Lawrence said. “It’s just looking forward into the future.”
