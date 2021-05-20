STEPHENS CITY — Frederick Water's Board of Directors voted unanimously Tuesday night to send invoices to the City of Winchester totaling $1.5 million for exceeding Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) capacity at the Opequon Water Reclamation Facility.
Frederick Water provides water and sewer services to more than 18,000 residential, commercial and industrial accounts. In 2008, Frederick Water and the City of Winchester executed an amended agreement — known as the Opequon Water Reclamation Facility Intermunicipal Agreement — supporting an upgrade of the Opequon Water Reclamation Facility on Berryville Pike (Va. 7) on the border with Clarke County. The facility, owned by the Frederick-Winchester Service Authority, is a wastewater treatment plant used by Frederick Water and the City of Winchester.
According to Frederick Water Executive Director Eric Lawrence, the 2008 amended agreement allocated water flows and BOD between Winchester and Frederick Water. BOD is the amount of dissolved oxygen needed to break down organic material in water, and it is measured in pounds. The agreement also established bond repayment obligations to both the city and Frederick Water for their use of BOD to treat water.
In 2019 and 2020, Lawrence said the city exceeded its allotted 11,000 pounds per day of BOD reserve capacity and used some of Frederick Water’s 14,000 pounds per day of BOD reserve capacity. A document provided by Frederick Water indicates that the city exceeded its reserve BOD capacity by 4,918.21 pounds per day in 2018 and 2,801.30 pounds per day in 2020. Since the city has been using Frederick Water’s BOD reserves, Lawrence said Frederick Water now has a higher debt obligation to repay.
“The agreement established that if the city or Frederick Water uses more than our share, more than what we own, then there is a way to be compensated,” Lawrence said. “So you compensate the [other] party if you are using their capacities in BOD.”
He said that, per the agreement, the city must compensate Frederick Water for using its share of BOD.
“When you use our BOD, you have to compensate us for that use of that BOD,” Lawrence said.
He said that the city owes Frederick Water $967,165.67 for 2019 and $552,197.34 for 2020. The invoices were sent Wednesday.
Lawrence said that Frederick Water is typically only using about 8,000 or 9,000 pounds per day and has excess capacity.
Lawrence told The Star the city has 30 days to respond.
Also at the meeting, the board reiterated that Frederick Water plans to resume disconnections for customers delinquent on their water and sewer bills in June. Once a customer’s service is disconnected, an account needs to be paid in full to be reconnected. There will be no waiver of past bills.
Customers with delinquent accounts are encouraged to contact Frederick Water to arrange a payment plan if they cannot make full payment by the due date. Payments may be made in person, by mail, or through various online services. For more information, visit www.FrederickWater.com and look under the customer service tab, or call 540-868-1061 or e-mail at customerservice@frederickwater.com.
Attending the meeting were Chairman Gary Oates and board members Martha Dilg, Tom Simon and Henry Slinwinski.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.