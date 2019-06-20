WINCHESTER — Frederick Water plans to significantly reduce the amount of water it is purchasing from the City of Winchester, with a long-term goal of becoming completely self-sufficient.
At a Tuesday meeting of Frederick Water’s Board of Directors, Frederick Water Assistant Director and Chief Engineer Michael Newlin said abundant rainfall over the past year has resulted in high water levels in Frederick Water’s quarries and wells. And now that Frederick Water has full control of three quarries once owned by Stephens City as part of a recent agreement, it no longer is restricted on how much water it can withdraw from the quarries each day. The previous restriction was 3 million gallons a day.
Frederick Water currently purchases an average 1.8 million gallons of water a day from the city’s Percy D. Miller Water Treatment Plant near Middletown, at a cost of more than $3 million a year, Frederick Water Executive Director Eric Lawrence said. But Frederick Water plans to soon reduce the amount it’s purchasing from the city to 625,000 gallons a day — a move that would save about $180,000 a month.
Frederick Water has a contract with Winchester until 2022 that says Frederick Water must purchase at least 625,000 gallons a day. The long-term plan is for Frederick Water to eventually become completely water independent.
In other business Tuesday:
Frederick Water plans to invest up to $1.3 million on LED lights for five ball fields and three parking areas it is constructing on 78 acres off Stephenson Road.
Frederick Water’s Board of Directors unanimously authorized Lawrence to sign a contract with Musco Lighting to add county-requested LED lighting systems to the fields and parking areas for up to $1.3 million.
Perry Engineering, hired by Frederick Water for $2,027,733, is currently constructing two 300-foot baseball fields, two 225-foot baseball fields, one 100-foot tee-ball field, a concession stand and three buildings with a total of 12 restroom units. There also will be 226 parking spaces. Construction is expected to be completed by Jan. 4.
The new ball fields will replace ones in Clearbrook Park on Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11). Carmeuse Lime and Stone, which has a quarry in Clear Brook, owns 11 acres of the 55-acre park and is expanding its mining operations onto those 11 acres, which means the county-owned park will lose four ball fields and about 350 parking spaces.
Carmeuse has asked the county to vacate the 11 acres by the end of the year.
Frederick Water agreed to replace the ball fields in 2001 as part of an agreement with Global Stone Chemstone Corp., which was purchased in 2013 by Carmeuse. The agreement allowed the mining operations and give Frederick Water unlimited rights to draw water from the water-filled quarry pits in Clear Brook and Middletown for $1 per year. The agreement also allowed Frederick Water to build the James T. Anderson Water Filtration Plant on land owned by Chemstone.
During the planning stages for the new ball fields, the county expressed interest in using energy efficient lighting. But the $1.3 million cost exceeded Frederick Water’s budget by $555,000, so Frederick Water asked the county if it would be willing to forgive a $657,083.23 debt in exchange for the lighting. The debt stems from various loans the county has made to Frederick Water dating back to 1972. On June 12, the county’s Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to forgive the debt obligation. Back Creek District Supervisor Gary Lofton was the dissenting vote. Supervisors J. Douglas McCarthy and Shannon Trout were absent.
In addition to offsetting the $550,000, the debt forgiveness provided more than $100,000 that will be used for additional asphalt protection on the new parking lots, the construction of two storage buildings to serve the ball fields and the installation of sod on all five fields so they will be playable by March.
Attending the meeting at 315 Tasker Road in Stephens City were Frederick Water Chairman Gary Oates and board members Stanley Crockett, Christopher Collins and Martha Dilg. Tom Simon was absent.
