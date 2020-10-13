WINCHESTER — Starting today, Frederick Water will resume disconnecting delinquent water and sewer service accounts.
Penalties and disconnections had been suspended since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, the delinquency rate increased, according to Frederick Water Executive Director Eric Lawrence.
As of late September, delinquent account balances from more than 900 customers topped $200,000. The average delinquent residential customer owes over $220, but some have unpaid account balances over $600, Lawrence said. The average residential customer uses $75 worth of water and sewer services each month.
Frederick Water’s Board of Directors voted on Aug. 18 to resume disconnections for delinquent accounts. Disconnection notices were sent at the beginning of October. The board also directed an effort to inform delinquent customers that disconnections would be resuming and to bring their accounts into good standing to avoid service interruptions.
Lawrence said a series of letters have been mailed to delinquent customers, in addition to notes and flyers being sent with bills. Public notices have been published in the newspaper, and information has been posted on Frederick Water’s website and social media.
Payment plans will be available up until the due date that’s listed on the disconnection notice. To sign up for a payment plan, contact Frederick Water at customerservice@frederickwater.com or 540-868-1061.
In addition to other methods, bills can be paid electronically at https://www.frederickwater.com/billing-information-payment-options.
Lawrence said disconnected service will not be reconnected until an account is in “good standing — either paid in full or through a payment plan.”
He added that federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds are available from the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley to help those in need pay utility bills and other household expenses, “so all accounts have existing opportunities to achieve good standing,” Lawrence said.
To apply for assistance through the United Way, call 540-773-3178 or go to unitedwaynsv.org.
Lawrence said disconnections will only cease if it is legally required.
Right now, the two branches of the Virginia General Assembly have yet to come to an agreement on enforcing moratoriums on disconnections.
The House of Delegates and state Senate have each introduced similar budget amendment bills — HB5005 and SB5015, respectively. The House bill would enforce a moratorium on utility disconnections until 60 days after the end of the governor’s declaration of a state of emergency due to COVID-19. The proposed moratorium on utility disconnections would apply to all utilities, public and private. HB5005 provides for $120 million in CARES Act funds to assist customers with paying their utility bills while SB5015 does not.
The Senate also has introduced SB 5118, which proposes the creation of an Emergency Debt Repayment Plan that would protect Virginia customers from losing utility services while they repay utility debts incurred during the pandemic. The bill prohibits a jurisdictional utility from discontinuing service for any customer enrolled in the program, provided the customer remains in compliance with the terms of the plan and stays up-to-date on their current utility bill.
Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Upperville, said the legislature may come to agreement this week and that the matter has been debated.
“We will pass something,” Vogel said. “There is just some disagreement about what it will look like.”
If the General Assembly does enforce a moratorium on disconnections, Frederick Water will resume disconnections and penalties as soon as permitted by state law.
“We certainly would follow whatever directions that we receive from the General Assembly,” Lawrence said. “But until something is adopted, we are proceeding under the law that we have before us.”
Lawrence said if the General Assembly enforces a moratorium on disconnections, it will protect those who are slated for disconnection. It will not protect those whose services have already been disconnected, as they would no longer be considered Frederick Water customers.
