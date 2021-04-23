WINCHESTER — Frederick Water’s Board of Directors voted unanimously Tuesday night to resume disconnections for customers who are delinquent on their water and sewer bills.
Frederick Water, which serves more than 18,000 residential, commercial and industrial accounts, paused disconnections in November 2020 in response to a moratorium on utility disconnects enacted by Gov. Ralph Northam amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Currently, Frederick Water has 3,062 delinquent accounts that owe $371,270.
Because the delinquent balance exceeds 1% of Frederick Water’s $29.8 million annual operating budget, which is $298,343, it may exercise an exemption that allows it to resume disconnections.
Disconnections are set to begin in June. Notices will be sent in May to delinquent accounts in an effort to bring them into good standing and to avoid disconnections. Once a customer’s service is disconnected, an account needs to fully pay all outstanding balances to be reconnected. There will be no waiver of past bills.
Customers with delinquent accounts are encouraged to contact Frederick Water to arrange a payment plan if they are unable to make full payment by the due date. Payments may be made in person, by mail, or through various online services. For more information, visit www.FrederickWater.com and look under the customer service tab, or call 540-868-1061 or e-mail at customerservice@frederickwater.com.
Also at the meeting, the board unanimously adopted an $80.4 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year, a roughly $12 million increase from the current budget due to expenses related to the construction of the $32 million Henry Sliwinski Water Treatment plant on Hot Run Drive. About $13.3 million of the new budget will be funded through reserves. The budget includes no fee increases for customers.
Attending the meeting were Chairman Gary Oates and board members Martha Dilg, Tom Simon, Henry Sliwinski and Stanley Crockett.
