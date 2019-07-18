STEPHENS CITY — Orchard View Elementary School will be getting water service from Frederick Water by the 2020-21 school year.
Frederick Water’s board of directors voted unanimously Tuesday night to spend up to $4.8 million to provide potable water service to the school at 4275 Middle Road.
Eric Lawrence, Frederick Water’s executive director, has been authorized to execute a contract with low bidder Garney Construction to install water lines to connect the school’s on-site well to the James H. Diehl Water Treatment Plant in southern Frederick County. Water will be pumped to the plant, treated and pumped back to the school.
Orchard View currently uses its own on-site water treatment plant, which costs about $50,000 a year for the school division to operate. The cost will drop to about $7,000 once the school is a Frederick Water customer.
Construction on the water lines should begin within a month and wrap up in January or February. However, the connection with the school won’t take place until the summer of 2020. Water service is scheduled to be available at Orchard View by the start of the 2020-2021 school year.
Also at the meeting:
Recent testing at the Diehl water treatment plant shows it can treat 5.4 million gallons of water per day. The plant, located at 5100 Passage Lane in Stephens City, has been in operation since 1994. It had been treating about 3 million gallons per day because it was limited to drawing 3 million gallons from three Stephens City quarries, but a recent agreement between the town and Frederick Water has lifted that restriction.
Additional testing will take place at the plant in August.
The expanded capacity is good news for Frederick Water, which is trying to reduce the amount of water it buys from the City of Winchester.
Attending the meeting at 315 Tasker Road in Stephens City were Chairman Gary Oates and board members Tom Simon and Martha Dilg. Stanley Crockett and Chris Collins were absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.