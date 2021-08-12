STEPHENS CITY — Frederick Water may temporarily halt water purchases from the City of Winchester to avoid contaminating its water systems with possible toxins.
On Tuesday night, the Frederick Water Board of Directors issued a voluntary water conservation directive asking its customers to use less water than usual to prepare for a potential water shortage. The conservation directive is effective immediately.
The conservation measure stems from a harmful algae bloom (HAB) affecting the North Fork of the Shenandoah River, which is the water source for Winchester. Frederick Water, which serves more than 18,000 residential, commercial and industrial accounts, purchases a small amount of water from Winchester. Frederick Water may halt purchasing city water based on guidance from the Virginia Department of Health.
“It’s probably going to happen,” Frederick Water Board of Directors Chairman Gary Oates said about the temporary halt. “Eventually, we are going to have to turn off the tap to Winchester so we don’t contaminate our own system.”
Winchester hasn’t restricted water usage at this time, but the city is testing its water suppy to see if it has been contaminated by toxins from the algae blooms. Test results are expected later this week. Until the test results are back, the city has increased the use of permanganate, a chemical type of salt, in treatment of the water as an extra precaution.
Harmful algae blooms are caused by cyanobacteria, which can produce toxins known as cyanotoxins. Cyanotoxins can affect human health in excessive quantities over an extended period.
“One of the unique things about the Frederick Water system is we draw 90% of our water from our quarries and wells, and those water sources are not impacted by the HAB,” said Frederick Water Executive Director Eric Lawrence. “Our true raw water sources remain safe, high quality and not a concern at this point. So we believe there is an opportunity here where if the concern of the river water continues to elevate, we simply want to be in a position to not buy from the city anymore.”
Frederick Water has a contract with Winchester until 2022 that says Frederick Water must purchase at least 625,000 gallons a day. The long-term plan is for Frederick Water to become completely water independent. But if the city’s water is contaminated, Frederick Water plans to disconnect from the city’s water supply until the HAB situation resolves.
“The minute we hear that the city does have a failed test, we are turning the tap off,” Oates said. “We are going to be proactive, turn it off immediately and make sure we don’t contaminate our system.”
Frederick Water wants its customers to start reducing the amount of water they use so Frederick Water’s quarries and groundwater wells can recharge and be prepared for any potential extended restrictions placed on water drawn from the North Fork of the Shenandoah River. Lawrence said these conservation efforts will help Frederick Water meet customer water demands throughout the fall. If enough water is stored, Lawrence said Frederick Water could also provide Winchester with drinking water if the city has to cease taking water from the river.
Some recommendations to reduce water use include:
Reduce outdoor water use, including the watering of lawns and landscaping.
Mow lawns to 4 inches or more and leave clippings (higher cut encourages grass roots to grow deeper to hold soil moisture better than closely clipped lawn).
Do not wash vehicles.
Use washing machines and dishwashers only when loads are full.
Reduce water use when performing personal hygiene.
Install water-saving devices in the home, including faucet aerators and low-flow toilets.
Install rain barrels for watering plants, washing vehicles and general clean up.
Check faucets and toilets for potential leaks.
Frederick Water is also encouraging businesses to conserve water where possible.
“While we don’t have a problem right now as far as providing water to our customers, we would like them to start conserving so we can build up our reserves so that when it does happen, we are ready to go,” Oates said.
Lawrence said it’s unknown how long the HAB issue will impact the river. However, it is very likely that the problem will last through October and November, as it is a seasonal issue, he said. The Environmental Protection Agency says harmful algae usually bloom during the warm summer season or when water temperatures are warmer than usual.
As of right now, the conservation directive is voluntary. Bob Wells, who represents the Opequon District on the Frederick County Board of supervisors and serves as a liaison to Frederick Water, said he would prefer there be no mandates.
“I truly believe if you get the word out and give people the opportunity to let them know what needs to be done, I honestly believe the people of Frederick County will do the right thing,” Wells said.
Customers with questions should contact Frederick Water at 540-868-1061.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.