WINCHESTER — Frederick Water has been given the green light to expand water and sewer services into Clarke and Warren counties.
On Wednesday night, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to allow Frederick Water to amend its articles of incorporation so it can expand its service area outside of the county.
Frederick Water currently provides water and sewer services to more than 17,000 customers.
Clarke County wants Frederick Water to provide up to 150,000 gallons per day of water/sewer capacity in the Double Tollgate commercial area, which surrounds the intersection of Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340), Fairfax Pike (Va. 277) and Stonewall Jackson Highway (U.S. 522 and 340). Wednesday’s vote will allow Frederick Water to provide these services.
Meanwhile, Frederick Water is in discussions with Warren County officials about providing water and sewer services there. While no final decisions have been made, the Warren County Board of Supervisors discussed possibly joining a regional water and sewer service with Frederick County earlier this month.
Also on Wednesday night, the board unanimously approved appropriating $13.56 million to the Frederick County Public Schools operating fund. About $10.79 million comes from the American Rescue Plan Act — a $1.9 trillion federal coronavirus stimulus package. The remaining $2.769 million comes from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds. Part of the funds will be used to help improve ventilation systems in school buildings.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. were Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and board members Blaine Dunn, Bob Wells, Judith McCann-Slaughter, J. Douglas McCarthy, David Stegmaier and Shawn Graber.
