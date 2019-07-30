WINCHESTER — What does the word “equity” mean?
It’s a term that’s been used frequently the past several years in the Winchester and Frederick County school systems. Earlier this month, the Virginia Department of Education held a two-day conference for educators, education leaders and local education policymakers on the topic of “equity.”
First off, equity is different from equality, said Julie Myers, director of middle and secondary instruction for Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS).
An example of equal, she said, is if two people each received the same thing.
“But my needs might be very different from what you get,” Myers said. “We can say, ‘Yeah, we give everybody equal treatment.’ Well that doesn’t necessarily help that student grow.”
Equity is about outcome, Winchester Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said. For example, he would like for all students to pass the math Standards of Learning (SOL) test. But some students have different needs and require different help it they’re going to achieve the same outcome of passing the math SOL.
Exact definitions of equity vary between school divisions as both Frederick and Winchester public schools begin to decide how to implement the concept of equity in the classroom.
For Frederick, “equity is a practice of ensuring fairer outcomes, treatments and opportunities for all members of the learning community. Members of the learning community ensure equity by recognizing, respecting and attending to the diverse strengths and challenges of the students they serve.”
For Winchester the school’s definition describes equity as “when every student in Winchester Public Schools has what they need and when they need it,” said Carl Rush, who was hired this summer as the first equity specialist for the city school division.
Beginning this school year, “deep equity” conversations will be held at the secondary level among students at both school divisions. For the past three years some administrators and teachers in Winchester have participated in the deep equity work, now it will be time for students to learn as well.
Frederick began exploring equity two years ago. As of now, Frederick has selected about 120 students from various backgrounds to come together to discuss equity this school year.
“The whole idea is to bridge our differences. Just to see the humanity in all of us,” Van Heukelum said. “While race is the first thing and certainly a big area we’ve got to tackle, there are so many other areas.”
Van Heukelum said there might be some plans to join both the divisions for an equity summit between students.
There are many more areas of difference that equity seeks to address, such as disability, age, body size, sexual orientation and more.
Rush, who formerly taught at Handley High School as a business and marketing teacher, graduated from Handley in 1997. There are only 10 school division equity specialists in the state, according to Van Heukelum. FCPS does not have a dedicated equity specialist.
The city’s equity specialist position was created by converting a unfilled position in the central administrative office, Van Heukelum said. Rush will be paid on a 12-month teacher salary scale at $67,000 a year versus the 10-month teacher’s salary that he earned before.
Moving forward in Winchester schools, each school will expand its own equity committee comprised of teachers and students. Rush said the schools plan to further implement equity through training modules, field trips and exposure.
“We’re trying to train kids with a global perspective,” Rush said. “We realize there’s a lot more work to be done, and we’re up for the challenge, as well.”
