WINCHESTER — As Frederick County Public Schools continues its plan to reopen partially in-person for some students, teachers and community members people shared their concerns or encouragement about the hybrid option.
The first day of school is Sept. 8 in Frederick County, and teachers returned to their schools this week to prepare for students' arrival. Students had the option of choosing 100% virtual learning or returning to class in-person part of the week with online learning the other days.
Emily Rooney, a Sherando High School Spanish teacher, told the School Board in-person during Tuesday night's meeting that she's worried about other teachers or staff members she's spotted either failing to consistently wear a mask inside the school or failing to wear one properly.
"It just concerns me, because I'm wondering how the students are going to be able to follow the rules when it's so very difficult for teachers to model those rules," Rooney said.
Under the division's updated policy for reopening, students in second grade through 12th grade will be required to wear a cloth face covering. Students in preschool, kindergarten and first grade will be strongly encouraged to wear a mask.
School employees are also required to wear face masks or shields except when in a private office, physically distant and not in common areas.
As of Wednesday, 66 of the Virginia's 132 school divisions are teaching 100% online, according to the Virginia Department of Education. The remaining half of school divisions in the state have at least some form of partial in-person or hybrid learning option, including Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County public schools. Nine school divisions will return this fall with all students attending class in-person.
Last week, Frederick Superintendent David Sovine said 70% of families have chosen for their children to attend in-person classes, while 30% have opted for 100% online learning. This means nearly 10,000 of the school division’s approximately 13,000 students will receive some in-person instruction when classes resume.
Sovine also reported last week that of the school division’s 1,100 teachers, 100 have verified medical or family issues that require 100% online teaching, Sovine said. An additional 200 teachers have said they would prefer to teach online.
Rooney added in her public comment that she's worried some of the teachers who have applied to work virtually were not given enough consideration, and as a result, those teachers will be working in conditions "somewhat unwillingly."
Three more people also submitted comments online to be read aloud during the public comment portion of the School Board meeting.
E. Saba, of the Stonewall District, asked the division not to switch to an all-online model.
"I feel confident with the plan you have in place and it is worse to change the decision last minute," she said.
Joelle Huntsberry, of the Redbud District, questioned how the division will safely reopen on Sept. 8 since other school districts that have already reopened are having problems with COVID-19 outbreaks.
"We have an opportunity to do the right thing for future generations even if it is inconvenient for right now," Huntsberry said.
Molly Majher, another teacher in the division who lives in the Opequoun District, said she and other teachers had been saving their sick days to use for maternity leave, if needed. She doesn't think it would be fair if they had to use those accumulated days if they got sick or had to be quarantined due to the coronavirus.
Attending Tuesday’s School Board meeting at the division’s administration building at 1415 Amherst St. were Superintendent David Sovine and Frederick County School Board Chairman Jay Foreman. School Board members in attendance were Shontyá Washington, Brandon Monk, Brian Hester, Bradley Comstock, Frank Wright and Vice Chairman Michael Lake.
