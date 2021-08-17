WINCHESTER — Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred could bring flooding and other severe weather to the Northern Shenandoah Valley this week.
Meteorologists expected Fred to come ashore in the Florida Panhandle on Monday evening. They were uncertain as to the exact path the storm would take once it reached land. However, a map on the National Hurricane Center’s website showed the most likely scenario was for the storm to be downgraded to a tropical depression and its center to track to the northeast.
The center was forecast to be around Morgantown, West Virginia, by 7 p.m. Wednesday. But it potentially could track anywhere between eastern Kentucky and areas near the Virginia/West Virginia line, the map showed.
Jeremy Geiger, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Sterling, said Fred’s biggest impact on Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County will be heavy rain. As much as 3 inches is expected overall, he said, with larger amounts possible in certain locations, such as where strong thunderstorms erupt.
The U.S. Drought Monitor’s website shows the Northern Shenandoah Valley to be abnormally dry, but not yet having reached drought status.
“Anywhere it’s dry, it will be a beneficial rain,” said Geiger.
He’s cautious, nevertheless.
“Although we need the rain,” Geiger said, “a lot of it at once can be detrimental” because it will be hard for the ground to soak it all in. That typically happens after about 1½ inches falls during a somewhat short period, he said.
Weather service websites officially indicate a slight risk of flash flooding during the week.
Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday into the evening. That includes the potential for tornadoes, according to the weather service. The Northern Shenandoah Valley is expected to be in the northeast quadrant of Fred’s remnants. With tropical cyclones, that quadrant runs the greatest risk of tornadoes because it has the most potential for wind shear in the atmosphere.
Still, “it’s hard to tell” what the exact tornado threat will be, Geiger said.
As of Monday afternoon, the forecast basically called for showers and thunderstorms each day through the work week, with precipitation probabilities of between 40% and 80%.
Rain also is possible this weekend, but probabilities will drop as Fred’s remnants move out of the area and a cold front approaches. Meteorologists expect a high pressure area will form behind the front early next week, ushering in drier weather.
