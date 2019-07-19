WINCHESTER — This Saturday, the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley (MSV) will offer free admission to its seven-acre gardens as well as the Glen Burnie House and exhibitions from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The day will also include an antique and modified car show, children’s activities and a trunk show of kiln-fired glass by artist Laura Unger.
A popular annual event at the MSV, the antique and modified car show is coordinated by the Shenandoah Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America (SRAACA).
Held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and sponsored by Malloy Toyota, the show will take place on the lawn in front of the Glen Burnie House and in the field beside the gardens. The display will include antique and modified cars that are at least 25 years old.
According to SRAACA member Angie Yonally, nearly 70 cars are registered for this year’s event, including a 1931 Chevy Coach, a 1939 Packard, a 1971 MG Midget, a 1977 VW Bus, a 1984 Rolls-Royce Corniche, and a 1991 Cadillac Brougham.
Before or after touring the car show, families are encouraged to stop by the Carriage House Classroom in the gardens to take part in a free, car-themed craft. Inside the gallery building and in the MSV Makerspace Studio, attendees may also screen print T-shirts to take home ($12–15; while supplies last).
Those visiting the MSV on Saturday will have the opportunity to enjoy free admission to several recently opened exhibitions:
• Tiffany Glass: Painting with Color and Light;
• Steinlen: Cats, an exhibition of feline-themed works by Théophile-Alexandre Steinlen organized by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts;
• Vital Force, a display of the MSV collection of contemporary art;
• Ghosts of a Forgotten Landscape: Paintings by Sally Veach, a display of contemporary landscape paintings by Shenandoah County artist Sally Veach;
• Art in the Halls exhibition Circles and Serpents, which presents steel and wooden sculptures of reptiles and amphibians by regional artists Dan Houston, Glenn Horr, Jim Koening, and Sally Myers.
A traveling exhibition that presents lamps and windows made by the famous Tiffany Studios, Tiffany Glass: Painting with Color and Light is organized by the Neustadt Collection of Tiffany Glass, Queens, New York. To complement this exhibition and celebrate glass artistry, the Museum Store will host a trunk show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday featuring kiln-fired glass works by Shenandoah Valley artist Laura Unger. Works available for purchase will include jewelry, kitchen accessories, bowls, wall art, suncatchers, ornaments, and other decorative glass objects inspired by nature.
Visitors may bring a picnic to enjoy in the gardens. In addition, Winchester’s Espresso Bar and Café, My Buddy’s Nuts, and Shaffer’s BBQ food truck will be on site offering food and drink for purchase.
A regional cultural center, the MSV is located at 901 Amherst St. The MSV includes galleries, the Glen Burnie House, and seven acres of gardens. The galleries are open year-round; the house and gardens are open April through December. The site is open Tuesday through Sunday. More details are available at www.theMSV.org or by calling 540-662-1473, ext. 235.
