WINCHESTER — The annual National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day will be held from 1-5 p.m. Feb. 5 in the AIDS Response Effort (ARE) parking lot at 124 W. Piccadilly St., Winchester.
The event will include distribution of free AIDS home test kits as well as hand sanitizer and surgical masks to protect against the coronavirus. Free coffee and muffins will be served.
ARE has been holding the event since 2015. Attendees are asked to wear masks and socially distance due to COVID-19.
For more information, contact Laura Arellano, ARE education and outreach coordinator, at 540-536-5333 or larellan@valleyhealthlink.com. Or contact Matt Buracker, outreach testing specialist, at 540-536-5147 or mburacke@valleyhealthlink.com.
