WINCHESTER — Jun Wang and Yi Ding will play in the Bistro at Westminster Canterbury on Wednesday.
This talented flute and piano duo will offer a program of both classical Chinese and Western music.
The program begins at 7:30 p.m. The public is welcome. Admission is free.
Jun Wang is a master’s degree candidate studying flute with Jonathan Snowden, a professor at Shenandoah University’s Conservatory of Music. Yi Ding is professor of piano at the Beijing Normal University’s school of arts and communication. She is visiting Winchester for a few weeks this summer.
Westminster Canterbury is a life-care retirement community off North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) just southeast of Route 37. Follow signs to Lawrence Hall, Main Lobby. Parking is free. For more information, call 540-665-0156.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.