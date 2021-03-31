WINCHESTER — The Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center (LFSBDC) has several webinars planned for April as small businesses begin to move into the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The webinars are free. Registration is available online at lfsbdc.org.
April’s webinars start at noon Thursday with a session on how to manage your WordPress website. WordPress is a widely used website platform. Skills taught in the webinar will include the basics, such as updating your site. Cameron Nelson, Central Virginia SBDC Business Communications and Technology adviser, is the instructor.
The other webinars are as follows:
10 a.m. April 8: Federal contracting assistance programs. Session will help small businesses understand how to compete for and win government contracts. To be considered for these contracts, a business must be in one of the Small Business Administration’s contract assistance programs.
10 a.m. April 14: Starting a new business. Session will tackle whether you should move forward with your new business idea, plus help on forming a business structure as well as figuring out the necessary paperwork to make it happen.
10 a.m. on April 15: COVID-19 scams session to educate business owners on potential scams that could impact their business.
9 a.m. on April 16: LFSBDC and the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce will host a Business N Brews online session, where business owners can gather virtually to discuss a variety of topics.
10 a.m. April 20: A session on QuickBooks Online to help current QuickBooks users with tips and tricks. Registration is limited to those who have been using QuickBooks Online for at least a month. QuickBooks Desktop and QuickBooks Self Employed will not be covered during this course.
Noon April 21: Business owners share their successes of online selling during the pandemic and how that pivot impacted their business.
10 a.m. on April 22: A session on the benefits of being SWaM (Small, Woman and Minority-owned businesses) certified.
9 a.m. on April 27: A class on the social media application Instagram for those in the beginnings of developing an Instagram page for their business.
LFSBDC has been hosting webinars for the past year during the pandemic, exploring topics such as the Payroll Protection Program, new rules and regulations for businesses, safety guidelines, sharing struggles and successes, and just getting together to talk.
“With today’s ever-changing business environment between updated regulations, financial loan applications, online selling and a new customer service environment, business owners must ensure they are keeping up-to-date on the latest tips, tools and processes to run their business efficiently and effectively,” LFSBDC Director Christine Kriz said.
