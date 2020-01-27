WINCHESTER — If you’re caring for a family member, friend or neighbor and would benefit from some insight into how to help them and yourself then you are invited to a free Caring for Caregivers workshop this week.
The workshop takes place from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center, 120 Wingate Drive in Winchester. A Continental breakfast and snacks will be provided.
There is no charge.
Topics will include: Tips to Avoid Caregiver Burnout, Healthcare Navigation and Understanding the Financial Aspects of Care.
The workshop will also provide half-hour training sessions providing simple and effective ways to care for a person suffering from dementia.
Featured speakers are:
• Michael Williams: administrator, Shenandoah Valley Westminster Canterbury
• Jane Bauknecht: executive director, Adult Care Center of the Northern
Shenandoah Valley
• Jodi Young: clinical manager, Social Work, Valley Health
• Whitney Pyles: financial advisor, Edward Jones
• Jayne Seymour: trainer, dementia matters
• Victor Morrison: family caregiver
Caregivers will be available on site if you want to bring your loved one along.
RSVP by calling 540-686-7882 or emailing caringforcaregivers2020@gmail.com
The workshop is sponsored by Dementia Matters and Right at Home.
