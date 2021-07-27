WINCHESTER — Free concerts are being held this week in Armstrong Concert Hall at Shenandoah University in conjunction with the National Jazz Workshop.
Free parking is available in Lot D next to the concert hall.
7:30 p.m. Wednesday: Faculty chamber recital featuring visiting trombone faculty performing works by Debussy, Gershwin, Gulino, George, Boulanger and others in solo and ensemble settings.
2 p.m. Friday: The U.S. Navy Brass Quintet from The U.S. Navy Band, Washington, D.C. Traditional brass quintet performing various works.
7 p.m. Friday: Final workshop concert featuring workshop participants in solo, small group and large trombone choir settings directed by the workshop faculty.
For more information, contact Matt Niess, professor of trombone, at mniess@su.edu.
