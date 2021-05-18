BERRYVILLE — Free COVID-19 vaccinations are available from the Virginia Department of Health to employees of all Clarke County businesses.
All that a business has to do is ask. The Lord Fairfax Health District, which operates the county health department, then will make arrangements for vaccinations to be administered at the business.
Clarke County economic development officials are making the opportunity possible as part of efforts to return life to normal, now that the pandemic and requirements to wear face masks are easing.
“The health department just doesn’t have the time and manpower to call every business,” said Felicia Hart, the county’s economic development and tourism director. Besides, “we want them to be giving shots, not having to make phone calls.”
Interested businesses can call Hart’s office at 540-955-5107, or email her at fhart@clarkecounty.gov, and provide the name and phone number of a contact. Hart then will pass the information along to the health department, which will get in touch with the businesses.
Four businesses so far have taken advantage of the opportunity, she said.
Two-dose vaccines will be administered at businesses by trained health department workers at times convenient to the companies. The number of employees wanting shots doesn’t matter — it can be either a large or small number, county Public Information Officer Cathy Kuehner said.
Having an on-site vaccination clinic benefits a business, Hart said, because employees don’t have to take time off to travel to get shots somewhere else. That keeps up productivity, she said.
However, to make it more efficient for health department staff, officials encourage smaller businesses in close proximity — for instance, stores and restaurants in downtown Berryville — to have a combined clinic at a particular location. That way, employees of various businesses can walk no more than a few doors down to get a vaccination.
“We’re trying to streamline the process,” Hart said, for both businesses and the health department.
The free vaccinations will continue “as long as there’s a need for them,” she said.
