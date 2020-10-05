WINCHESTER — The Valley Health Diabetes Management Program is offering a free 12-month program for adults with prediabetes or at risk for developing diabetes.
The program is designed to help individuals make lifelong lifestyle changes. The Diabetes Prevention Program has been recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Medicare.
You may have prediabetes or are at risk if:
• you are overweight, and/or have an elevated fasting blood sugar, have a direct relative with diabetes, have high blood pressure, are over 40 years old; a woman with a history of gestational diabetes or had a baby weighing more than 9 pounds at birth.
The next program begins Oct. 12 and will be held from noon until 1 p.m. Monday.
This will be a virtual program. Participants can connect online or by phone.
For more information or to register call 540-536-5106 or email Debbie at dberg@valleyhealthlink.com.
