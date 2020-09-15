WINCHESTER — Free flu shots!
You read that right. Free. No out-of-pocket cost. No insurance necessary.
The Lord Fairfax Health District will give away 400 doses of influenza vaccine today on a first-come, first-served basis on the Our Health Campus lawn in the 300 block of North Cameron Street in downtown Winchester. Hours will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until all doses are administered.
Each year, the health district holds a training exercise to test its employees' ability to efficiently and properly vaccinate a large group of people at one location. That is the main purpose of today's event.
"Since there is great demand for the annual flu shot, it makes sense to offer it during the exercise," said Dr. Colin Greene, the district's director.
Last week, Greene encouraged people to get a flu shot to help avoid the possibility of contracting influenza and COVID-19 at the same time or in close succession.
The injection being offered today is a quadrivalent vaccine, Greene said.
That means it's designed to protect against four different types of flu — including two influenza A and two influenza B viruses, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported.
"It won't cover every strain of flu," said Greene. "Typically, the shot covers around half of the strains present in a given season."
Each year, the flu vaccine is reformulated to protect against the strains that health officials predict will be most prevalent in the upcoming flu season.
Flu season usually runs from late fall through early spring.
Health officials advise that getting a flu shot is the single best way to protect yourself from getting the flu, and it's also the best way to prevent the spread of flu to others.
"A flu shot cannot cause the flu," Greene said.
Influenza was connected to between 20,000 and 60,000 deaths last winter in the United States, the health district reported.
Those with the highest risk of dying, or becoming seriously ill, from the flu include children younger than age 5 and especially younger than 2 years old, adults ages 65 and older, women who are pregnant or have just had a baby, and people with chronic health conditions, information from the CDC shows.
For those who cannot attend today's event, the health district also is offering the flu vaccine — for a $30 fee — at its health department clinics in Winchester and Frederick, Clarke, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties. If a person has insurance, the clinic will bill the provider.
A walk-in flu shot area is available at any health department clinic where a "Get Your Flu Shot" sign is posted, Greene said.
Flu shots also are available at doctor's offices and most pharmacies.
More information about the flu is available from the Virginia Department of Health online at www.misstheflu.com.
