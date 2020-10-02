WINCHESTER — Up to 209 free flu shots will be given by the Lord Fairfax Health District at Frederick Douglass Park in the 600 block of Smithfield Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday.
The shots will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.The doses are remaining from a free shot event on Sept. 15, when up to 400 shots were to be given, according to Dr. Colin M. Greene, district director. Everyone is welcome to get a shot, but the event is targeting uninsured, or under-insured people.
“If we can give away all 209 remaining free shots, we’d love it,” Greene said on Wednesday.
Flu shots have taken on additional importance due to the coronavirus pandemic and concerns about a COVID-19 surge during the cold and flu season in the fall and winter. People at high risk of catching the flu, such as those 65 or older, or those with chronic health conditions, are more vulnerable to the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Through Wednesday, the virus had killed 116 people in the district in just five months. The district encompasses Winchester as well as Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties.
