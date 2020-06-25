WINCHESTER — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 1.1 million people in the United States have HIV, but about 14%, or 1 in 7, don’t know they’re infected.
This Saturday, which is National HIV Testing Day, the Winchester-based AIDS Response Effort (ARE) will offer free testing, goodie bags and snacks from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its location at 124 W. Piccadilly St.
Laura Arellano, education/outreach coordinator for ARE, said people should get routinely tested to not only know their HIV status, but also to begin treatment if necessary. Without treatment, HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) can become AIDS, a life-threatening autoimmune disease.
National HIV Testing Day has been held annually since 1995. This year’s theme is the power of “Knowing” — knowing your HIV status, knowing your risk, knowing your prevention options and knowing your treatment options. This year’s National HIV Testing Day also focuses on self-testing as an option when facility-based services and in-person patient-clinician contact is limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At Saturday’s event, ARE staff will offer oral HIV tests that people can take home with them. The oral test uses a swab that detects antibodies. Rapid HIV blood testing also will be offered on-site for those who prefer it to the at-home test.
“Since it’s National HIV Testing Day, it’s a day people can come out and support and look at what prevention looks like,” Arellano said. “If you’ve never been tested or it’s been awhile, it’s good to come out on this day.”
HIV can be transmitted through the blood, semen, pre-seminal fluid, rectal fluids, vaginal fluids and breast milk of an HIV-positive person, according to the CDC. The virus is primarily spread through sex and through sharing needles or syringes. For more information, call 540-536-5333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.