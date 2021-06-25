WINCHESTER — AIDS Response Effort (ARE) and Winchester Pride are recognizing National HIV Testing Day and LGBTQ Pride month this Saturday with free HIV testing.
The event is noon-4 p.m. Saturday at Our Health at 329 N. Cameron St.
Matt Buracker, ARE's outreach and HIV testing specialist, said the focus is HIV because it is National HIV Testing Day but ARE will offer full Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI) testing if requested.
The event also will include music from DJ SkyHigh, food vendors, face painting and a drag show. Drag queens Alexa V. Shontelle, Candice Candy and Chase Anthony are set to perform.
There will be an after-party and end of Pride month drag show hosted by Alexa V. Shontelle and featuring DJ SkyHigh at 10 p.m. at 50/50 Taphouse.
Buracker noted Saturday’s activities are not replacing Winchester Pride’s annual event, which has been scheduled for Oct. 2.
