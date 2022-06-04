On Monday evening, local nonprofit Sustainability Matters will offer the first in a three-part series of free hybrid events about preserving food.
“Preserving for the Perplexed” will take place online from 7 to 8 p.m. on the next three Mondays.
Participants can watch a video on YouTube together and connect with other viewers before a Q&A session with presenters. The first session will teach participants how to make and preserve pickles at home, the second yogurt (both dairy and non-dairy) and the third salsa and chutney.
Each event uses a hybrid format, which is a first for Sustainability Matters.
“We’ve done videos before and we’ve certainly done webinars before,” said Executive Director Sari Carp. But this is their first time combining the two.
Carp said the idea came from their desire to offer more interesting videos than they had seen others do.
“Most of them were kind of boring,” Carp said. “Ours definitely has a lot of personality.”
They tried to align it with their other programming, which she said has a fun, lighthearted theme.
They brought in three presenters — Paula Brownlee, Jen Dufner, and Mike Neese — for the videos, she said.
The series also features expert tasters Sarah Cohen from Route 11 Chips and Clare Turner from Virginia Chutney Co.
“We told them to let their personalities shine through,” Carp said.
The presenters will also provide easy techniques for viewers, share their favorite recipes and answer questions.
The program is funded by a grant from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.
“It’s the second year in the row that the City of Winchester kind of in partnership with us has gotten this grant … to fund kind of unusual angles on zero-waste education,” Carp said.
“Last year we did ‘Composting for the Clueless,’” she said. “This is funded by the same grant.”
Winchester’s Department of Recycling is assisting with the zero-waste series that seeks to help people avoid single-use containers, save money and control the ingredients in their food all while having fun.
Register for the event at sustainabilitymatters.earth/events to get a Zoom link.
