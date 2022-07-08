Free jazz concerts presented by the National Jazz Workshop will be held at Shenandoah Conservatory.
Established in 2009 by Matthew Niess, trombone professor and director of jazz studies at the conservatory, the National Jazz Workshop is in its 14th year with over 1,500 participants to date.
All concerts will take place in Armstrong Concert Hall at Shenandoah University, 702 University Drive, Winchester. Free parking next to hall.
Sunday, 10 July at 7 p.m.
The NJW All-Star Reunion Band
Directed by Matt Niess
After two years of being shut down the NJW All-Star Big Band is back but a little bit older!
Monday, 11 July at 1 p.m.
Steve Williams’ Mighty Little Big Band
An 11-piece band playing original and classic tunes arranged by composer, arranger and saxophonist Steve Williams
7 p.m.
The US Navy Commodores Jazz Ensemble
From Washington, DC, the U.S. Navy's premier jazz ensemble. The Commodores have been performing the very best of big band jazz for the nation since 1969, this 18-member group continues the jazz big band legacy with some of the finest musicians in the world.
Tuesday, July 12 at 7 p.m.
The Mike Tomaro Big Band
Featuring compositions from his new upcoming CD release Pittsburg based saxophonist and composer Mike Tomaro leads his band with notable musicians from the DC area.
Wednesday, July 13 at 1 p.m.
The Eric Byrd Trio
For over twenty years The Eric Byrd Trio has traveled the world as enthusiastic ambassadors of jazz. Rooted in swing and bebop, the trio embraces gospel and the blues as core elements of their expansive performance style.
3:30 p.m.
Fairfax Swing Big Band
The Jazz Ensemble under the direction of Anthony Aversano & Billy Schnepper was formed as an extension of the Fairfax Wind Symphony. The ensemble performs numerous big band selections from the 1940’s to the 2000’s for your listening and dancing pleasure.
Thursday, July 14 at 1 p.m.
Joe Henson Trio with Sherrie Miracle
Featuring new compositions written for his new release A Thousand Words. Joseph Henson is joined by the drummer Sherrie Miracle, leader of the famous Diva Big Band based in NY.
7 p.m.
Ashlin Parker’s Trumpet Mafia
From its organic beginnings in the summer of 2013 as a group of New Orleans trumpeters getting together at Ashlin’s apartment to share practice techniques and support each other’s continued growth, the Trumpet Mafia has become a band of creative excellence with unexpected arrangements that mix traditional jazz and hip hop styles.
