All Lord Fairfax Community Colege students are now able to get immediate help for mental health and other well-being needs – at absolutely no cost – through TimelyMD, the leading telehealth company specializing in higher education, according to an LFCC news release.
TimelyMD offers students 24/7 health and counseling resources that’s as easy and convenient as making a video or phone call. Through the TimelyCare app on a cellphone or other device, LFCC students can now select from a wide-ranging menu of virtual care options from licensed physicians and counselors in all 50 states – at no cost to them and without the hassle of traditional insurance – including:
• On-demand mental health support (TalkNow)
• Appointment-based mental health counseling
• Psychiatric support
• Health coaching
While students can log into TimelyCare to set up a counseling appointment, students in crisis can get immediate support through TalkNow. With TalkNow, they can reach a behavioral health professional 24 hours a day to talk about any issues they may be having, such as suicidal thoughts, exam anxiety, stress and relationship issues.
The health coaching feature includes unlimited virtual sessions with a nutritionist, as well as coaching in a variety of topics, including exercise, healthy sleep habits, blood pressure issues, mindfulness, gut health, eating disorders, and more.
TimelyCare allows students to see the profiles, faces and specialty care details of a diverse range of licensed physicians and counselors available to them. They can choose to meet with a specific provider or select the first available. Typical consultations begin within 5-10 minutes.
TimelyCare’s ease of use, convenience and immediacy make it easier than ever for LFCC students to get the help they need, when they need it.
“This is the first time LFCC has ever been able to offer mental health counseling and psychiatry to our students,” said Caroline Wood, associate vice president of student services and academic support. “We would think it’s a win if every student signed up to use it.”
If a student doesn’t feel a need for counseling, perhaps they’d enjoy participating in free yoga classes, she said.
Previously, the college would refer students seeking mental health help to the community services board serving the area where they lived. And students would sometimes have to wait months for an appointment, according to Wood.
Dean of Students Amber Foltz said students can access TimelyCare online or through its mobile app. She said there will be more than 250 counseling slots – in addition to the Talk Now feature – available each week to students in the Virginia Community College System.
“It’s open to all LFCC students, whether they enroll in one credit, or 18 credits,” she said.
Students can sign up for the program at lfcc.edu/timelycare.
