WINCHESTER — Shenandoah Conservatory will host the 2019 National Jazz Workshop (NJW) from July 14-19.
Now in its 11th year, NJW offers four tracks for everyone from rising high school students to adults, including performance, recording, arranging/composition, and observation.
Continuing education is available for educators.
NJW offers an intensive, fully comprehensive curriculum to include improvisation, big band and small-group performance, pedagogy, composition, jazz history, arranging, music recording and production, and instrumental masterclasses.
NJW is inspired by the legendary Stan Kenton Camp model, first held in 1959, where, as Kenton would say, students would “take a bath in jazz.”
Shenandoah Professor of Trombone Matt Niess is the founder and director. Robert Larson, the director of jazz studies, serves as the workshop host.
The fee for the workshop is $725 for residents under 18 years old. This includes five nights of lodging and meals. The adult resident fee is $775, and the commuter fee is $450.
There are concerts throughout the week that are free and open to the public. All are held in Armstrong Concert Hall on main campus:
July 14, 7 p.m. — The NJW All Star Jazz Orchestra, featuring former and current NJW participants
July 15, 1 p.m. — The NJW Faculty
July 15, 7 p.m. — The United States Army Blues
July 16, 3:30 p.m. — The Capitol Bones, directed by Matt Niess
July 16, 7 p.m. — The Mike Tomaro Little Big Band
July 17, 3:30 p.m. — The Fairfax Swing Band, directed by Tony Aversano
July 18, 7 p.m. — The Bohemian Caverns Jazz Orchestra
July 19 — Participant Concerts
10:30 a.m. — The NJW Composition and Arranging Reading Session
1 p.m. — NJW Trombone Ensemble, directed by Matt Niess and the NJW Little Big Band, directed by Craig Fraedrich
2 p.m. — the NJW 2019 Big Bands
