WINCHESTER — An expansive collection of 18th, 19th, and 20th century quilts will be on display from 1-4 p.m. Friday at Abram’s Delight Museum, 1340 S. Pleasant Valley Road.
The exhibit, which is free and open to the public, is being held in conjunction with the American Quilt Study Guild seminar. The exhibit will include the Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society’s collection of quilts, along with others that are being loaned for the event. There will be a large selection of Quaker and Virginia quilts.
The quilts will be on display in Abram’s Delight, the 1780s cabin and Hollingsworth Mill.
