WINCHESTER — For the second straight year, free rides to the polls are being offered on Election Day by the Winchester/Frederick Democratic Committee.
Bill Fuller, committee chairman, stressed the rides are part of a nonpartisan effort to increase voter turnout. Voters will be given rides regardless of who they’re voting for. Last year, 13 people were given rides, and Fuller said some of those people are seeking rides again.
Tim Stowe, Frederick County Republican Party chairman, and Winchester Republican Party chairman Bill Hess said their groups aren’t offering rides.
Anyone seeking a ride should call 540-358-1121 or sign up online at wfcdcva.org.
Election Day is Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.