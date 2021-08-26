WINCHESTER — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has once again extended free school meal eligibility to area school divisions for the entire 2021-22 school year.
The program, which allows any school-aged child to receive meals, began in mid-March of 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic forced Virginia schools to close their buildings for in-person instruction.
This means all students, regardless of their family’s income, can receive a free meal from their public school.
Even if a child is not enrolled in a Winchester, Frederick County or Clarke County public school, they can pick up a free breakfast and lunch meal daily from any of the three school divisions.
To pick up a free meal at Winchester Public Schools, a student, family member or parent can come to any of the division’s schools between 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. All they have to do for a free meal is report to the main office, request a child meal pickup, ask for the number of meals they need and a staff member will bring what’s needed out.
Meal pickup will also be made available through all of the schools in Frederick County Public Schools Monday through Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. and they will be handled through the school’s main office.
At Clarke County Public Schools, students who meet the eligibility requirement can access meals at Clarke County High School or Boyce Elementary School each Friday from 1:30-2:00 p.m.
Those who plan to pickup meals for students not enrolled in the division are asked to fill out an online form at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf-j4f8Z332ts8_uxYEoHSYDufStIYh0Pryftio0qJi2eUN9w/viewform
This is wonderful news that I'd like to see legislated into law for every school year.
