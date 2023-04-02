Native American Ministries Warriors for Christ (NAMWC) is joining forces with Mac’s Roller Rink to offer a free, fun event for the community. The street church for the homeless and less fortunate will host a free community skating event at the rink, located on U.S. 522 between Winchester and Front Royal, on April 14 from 5 to 10 p.m.
The event, which will feature free pizza, ice cream, and drinks, is a collaboration of community members looking to offer some fun for folks who find themselves in difficult situations.
“I volunteer at Mac’s and my wife [MaryAnn] is the general manager there. I spoke with the owners and said let’s do something for the community, the children, and the less fortunate families that can’t afford to come and skate,” said NAMWC Pastor Charles Headley. Roller rink owners, Madeline and Taylor Lynch, loved the idea and donated the use of their space.
“After business hours one evening, we were chatting … discussing the hard reality that a large demographic in our community can’t afford the cost of living, let alone the cost of a fun night out with the family. Since that night several weeks ago everything has fallen into place perfectly,” said Madeline Lynch.
Anthony’s Pizza in Stephens City is donating pizzas. NAMWC board members Vickie and Tasha Meadows are supplying drinks and ice cream from Sugar Creek Snowy & Sweet Ice Cream Shop in Woodstock. Happi Houndz, a Winchester-based pet groomer, is also sponsoring the event.
“We want to give back to the community. We don’t care whether you’ve got a dollar or not. Come out and skate and have fun,” Headley said.
“Taylor and I have been so blessed in the support and love that our community has shown us since we moved here four years ago,” said Madeline Lynch. Since taking over the longtime business in February 2019, the couple has made community outreach a cornerstone of their operation. “We live by this whole-heartedly in our personal lives and now that we have a larger social platform from the business, we can take this to new heights.”
Headley became involved in supporting the homeless community more than 20 years ago, he said. In December 2021, NAMWC opened a 2,200-square-foot food pantry in Northside Station shopping center. Headley said that prior to opening that location, he partnered with the Salvation Army, taking its mobile canteen to the streets to feed unhoused people in Winchester, during the pandemic. The pantry grew out of that outreach.
Volunteers are also available to provide transportation for anyone from the surrounding area who might need it. For transportation, call Headley at 540-664-9501. For volunteer opportunities or more information on NAMWC, call 540773-1541 or visit namwc.org.
