WINCHESTER — In celebration of Black History Month, the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau is offering a free trolley tour of Winchester to showcase local sites pivotal to the African American experience.
“It’s the first time anything like this has been done here,” Justin Kerns, executive director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau, said on Thursday.
Renee Bayliss, the bureau’s creative design and visitor services manager, said the tour will follow the route mapped out in a Black history brochure that was published by the city of Winchester in 2000 and updated late last year. The brochure lists 28 locations in the city that were significant in the development of African American culture for the last two centuries, including the former Freedmen’s Bureau office on East Cork Street, Orrick Cemetery on Valley Avenue, the childhood home of Negro baseball league standout Spottswood Poles on Fremont Street and the former Winchester Colored School on East Piccadilly Street.
But the tour guide won’t just be someone reading from the brochure. It will be Judy Humbert, a Winchester resident and founding member of the local Black History Task Force whose extensive research of Winchester’s African American culture was pivotal in creating the brochure.
“It will be narrated by an expert,” Bayliss said. “You can just sit back and relax.”
The trolley will be driven by Terry Sloane, owner of T-Bones Bar and Grill at 567 N. Kent St. in Winchester.
“She’s a school bus driver and she’s really into Black heritage,” Kerns said.
“She was also involved in research for the brochure,” Bayliss added.
The trolley tour is being offered free of charge, Bayliss said, because Sloane and Humbert are volunteering their time and T-Bones Bar and Grill is sponsoring the excursion.
Anyone who wants to take the trolley tour is encouraged to register as soon as possible because seating is limited. Sign up by calling 540-542-1326 or emailing tbonesbarandgrill@gmail.com.
The tour will be offered twice, with the first starting at 3 p.m. Sunday and the second rolling out at 1 p.m. Feb. 25. The excursion will take about an hour and participants can board and exit the trolley at the Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center, 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester.
“People can park their cars here at the Visitors Center,” Bayliss said.
For more information about the Black history tour of Winchester, visit the event’s Facebook page at https://fb.me/e/36y0eN9fe.
