The DC Trombone Workshop Free Concert Series will be held this week in Armstrong Concert Hall at Shenandoah University in Winchester.
Free parking is available next to the hall.
• Today at 1 p.m.: Faculty solo recital featuring Myles Blakemore (US Navy Band) and Brittany Lasch (Bowling Green State University) with pianist Sophia Kim Cook. Music by David Wilborn, Gina Gillie and Reena Esmail.
• Tuesday at 1 p.m.: Faculty solo recital featuring Peter Ellefson (Indiana University) with pianist Sophia Kim Cook. Music by Leonard Bernstein, Jean-Michel Defaye and more.
• Wednesday at 7 p.m.: The Capitol Bones at The Monument in downtown Winchester.
• Friday at 1 p.m.: Faculty chamber recital featuring trombonists from major orchestras, military bands, and chamber ensembles across the United States. Music by George Gershwin, Kevin Day, Frank Gulino and more.
• Friday at 8 p.m.: Participant chamber recital featuring trombonists from across the United States. Music by Saskia Apon, David Faleris, Elizabeth Raum, Quinn Mason and more.
• Saturday at 8 p.m.: Participant trombone choir recital featuring trombonists from across the United States. Music by J.S. Bach, John Williams, Eric Whitacre, Jeff Cortazzo and more.
