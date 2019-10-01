WINCHESTER — Emily Konkle, section first violinist in the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra who performs regularly with the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra, will play her violin in the next Fireside Recital.
The recital will be held at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 in the Bistro at Westminster-Canterbury. The concert is open to the public and free of charge.
Konkle’s program will include music by J.S. Bach, S. Prokofiev, N. Paganini and A. Ridout. In addition, her husband, Walker Konkle, will narrate Munro Leaf’s children’s story “Ferdinand the Bull” as she plays the music by A. Ridout, which depicts the characters, emotions and events in the tale.
Konkle grew up in a home filled with appreciation for the arts — her father was a pianist and her mother was a ballerina. She enrolled in violin lessons at the age of 5. She credits her father’s encouragement and her participation in orchestra festivals with talented players from all around the country while in high school for her decision to pursue a music career. Soon after she began her undergraduate studies her father was diagnosed with cancer and a few months later passed away. While saying goodbye to him, Konkle promised that, for his sake, she would continue pursuing music.
Konkle received her bachelor’s and master’s in music degrees from the Pennsylvania State University, where she studied with Professor James Lyon. She began her D.M.A studies at Shenandoah Conservatory under the tutelage of Professor Akemi Takayama. Now living in the metropolitan Washington, D.C., area, Konkle will transfer to the University of Maryland to complete her doctorate with Dr. James Stern.
Konkle held positions as instructor of violin at Lycoming College and Juniata College and as principal second of the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra and Assistant Concertmaster of the Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra. In recent years Konkle has won first prize in numerous competitions including her 2015 victory at the MTNA National Soloists Competition, and her 2017 win in the Shenandoah Conservatory Soloists competition.
The next Fireside Recital on Nov. 6 will feature chamber music students of Shenandoah University Professor Doris Lederer. Westminster Canterbury is a life-care community. This smoke-free environment if off North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) just south of Va. 37. Follow signs to Lawrence Hall, Entrance Lobby. Parking is free. For more information, visit www.svwc.org/bistroconcerts or phone 540-665-0156.
