Whether your land is used for agriculture, forest, wildlife viewing and habitat, water, or simply as open space, you have invested time, money, and work to maintain it. If you are concerned about the rate open space is being lost to development, you may want to protect your land — even after it changes hands in years to come.
The Blue Ridge Conservation Alliance (BRCA) hosts a free “Introduction to Conservation Easements” webinar at 6 p.m. Dec. 8. Even though the webinar is free, registration is required. Go to blueridgeconservation.org, and click on the event link.
Representatives from the Land Trust of Virginia and the Piedmont Environmental Council will lead the presentation and discussion about the process, costs, financial incentives, and considerations for protecting land in perpetuity. Landowners will be on-call to answer questions about their personal experiences with easements. The webinar aims to explain all aspects of protecting privately owned tracts of land.
The webinar will also be recorded and available to watch on the Blue Ridge Conservation Alliance website (blueridgeconservation.org).
BRCA is a coalition of organizations — watershed associations, regional advocacy organizations, land trusts, and recreation groups — led by a steering committee and coordinated by the Piedmont Environmental Council and Downstream Project.
Land Trust of Virginia is a Land Trust Alliance-accredited organization that works with private landowners who wish to voluntarily protect and preserve their working farmland or lands with significant scenic, historic, or ecological value.
Piedmont Environmental Council is a Land Trust Alliance-accredited non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and protecting the Virginia Piedmont’s rural economy, natural resources, history, and beauty.
For more information about the Dec. 8 conservation easement webinar, contact Tracy Lind of the Piedmont Environmental Council at tlind@pecva.org, or Seth Young of the Land Trust of Virginia at seth@landtrustva.org.
