An upcoming free webinar will offer tips for people looking for ways to manage weeds safely.
The program, “In the Weeds: Realistic Weed Management,” will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. on Monday via Zoom. Admission is free, but registration is required for attendees to receive the Zoom link by email.
The webinar aims to help dispel some myths about the best way to manage weeds in gardens and larger properties, as well as help attendees decide the best methods of weeding for their needs.
“There’s no right answer for weed control. It depends on your circumstances,” said Sari Carp, executive director of Sustainability Matters, the nonprofit hosting the webinar.
Helping with the webinar will be Jack Monsted, assistant curator of the Native Plant Trail at Blandy Experimental Farm in Boyce.
Part of why weeding is such a challenge for people is that there isn’t much information out there, Carp said.
“There’s education about specific weeds,” she said. “There isn’t a lot of great education out there about how to deal with weeds.”
Plus, she said, there are two competing camps on how to deal with weeds: Those who use only herbicides and those who won’t use any herbicides.
But there can be a happy middle ground, Carp said. The keys, she said, are to focus your efforts at the right time of year and, if using herbicide, to use one that won’t harm aquatic life or food.
“We wouldn’t recommend that anybody spray herbicides by food, which people do all the time,” she said.
But using herbicide is “a personal choice,” she admitted. “We can’t be perfect. We all have trade-offs in life.”
The webinar, or “weedinar,” as she’s been calling it, will cover various weed management options and ways that people can treat weeds at the right time of their growing season so they won’t have to weed constantly throughout the year.
It’s about “understanding the lifecycle of the weed,” she said.
It’s also about understanding the type of weed and whether it needs to be removed at all.
“The old adage is that a weed is just a plant in the wrong place,” Carp said. “Your weed might be my pollinator plant.”
Some weeds are beneficial to the environment because they attract butterflies and bees, which pollinate other plants, she said.
Weeds can get a bad rap for growing unintentionally in a garden and also because they’re associated with seasonal allergies.
But none are perhaps as unfairly judged as goldenrod, Carp said.
“People think they’re allergic to it. They’re not. They’re allergic to ragweed, which blooms at the same time,” she said. “That’s what’s floating around the air and making everybody sneeze.”
Other common pollinator plants that she said people might be too quick to remove from their property are violets and clover.
Removing these groundcover weeds from lawns is "literally unnecessary" and "counterproductive for the environment," she said.
The webinar will “provide people with a realistic toolkit,” Carp said.
It will also address particular questions for people to consider as they consider how to deal with weeds in their gardens.
“Is it invasive or a native? Is it something that you can live with or not?” she said. “It’s really going to be a discussion.”
For more information or to register for the webinar, go to sustainabilitymatters.earth/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.