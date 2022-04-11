WINCHESTER — It was unseasonably cold on Saturday morning, but the shoppers at Freight Station Farmers Market didn't seem to notice the brisk wind and stinging sleet. They were too fixated on a letter handed to them by market co-founder Beth Nowak.
"The last official market day for Freight Station Farmers Market will be April 23, 2022," Nowak's letter said.
Customer Ben Klotz was stunned.
"It's been a part of our life for 30 years," Klotz said, noting he and his wife have made frequent trips from their home in Washington, D.C., just to visit the market in the Winchester Little Theatre parking lot at 315 W. Boscawen St. "We don't usually drive that much."
Nowak and her husband, Eugene Nowak, operators of Mayfair Farm in Bunker Hill, West Virginia, started Freight Station Farmers Market in 1987 with fellow farmers Bob Aberegg of Stoney Lane Farm in Ganotown, West Virginia, and Humphrey and Pat Sassoon of Jefferson Farm in Clearbrook. The Sassoons have been out of the agricultural business for years, but Aberegg and the Nowaks have been selling at Freight Station once or twice a week for 35 years.
"It's a long run for a small business," Beth Nowak said on Saturday.
Nowak said she reluctantly decided to close the market for several reasons, including a drop in the number of participating vendors — only four were there on Saturday — and the opening of a new market, Winchester Farmers Market, on the Southern States parking lot at 447 Amherst St., about 50 yards from Freight Station.
But the primary reason, Nowak said, is the declining health of her husband. About a year ago, 69-year-old Eugene Nowak was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia, a condition that is quickly robbing him of the ability to understand his surroundings and care for himself.
"His downward spiral is very noticeable," Beth Nowak said. "There are better days and there are worse days. There are no good days."
In order for Nowak to leave home and sell at the market, one of her employees at the farm has to stay with her husband to make sure he stays safe. That employee is frequently Miguel Angel Valdivia-Vera, who became known to people in the Winchester area due to an immigration dispute that left him stranded in his native Mexico for four years, forbidden from re-entering the United States to be with his American wife and three children. The issue was finally resolved in July, allowing Valdivia-Vera to reunite with his family and return to Mayfair Farm.
"He has more patience with Gene than I do," Nowak said with a chuckle as she described Valdivia-Vera's remarkably close bond with her husband. "Gene will listen to him more than he'll listen to me."
Nowak announced in December she was relinquishing her duties as manager of Freight Station Farmers Market due to her husband's health but would continue to be a vendor as long as possible. When Eugene Nowak's condition worsened faster than expected, she told the market's remaining vendors a few weeks ago that she could no longer participate. Without Nowak and her fruit, produce and baked goods from Mayfair Farm, the other vendors agreed it was time to move on.
Aberegg said his customers will still be able to find fresh meat, vegetables, honey and more from Stoney Lane Farm at the Charles Town Farmers Market in Charles Town, West Virginia, which operates from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday.
"As I've told some of our long-term clientele here, if you need something, let me know and we'll try to make a connection and get it to you," Aberegg said.
Monique Campbell of Winchester said her homemade Ginger Delight beverage that she has been selling at Freight Station for more than a decade will still be available locally at Tropical Island Coffee and Cafe, a Jamaican restaurant at 39 W. Piccadilly St.
"It's sad that it has to close but I'm glad I hung in there 'til the last minute," Campbell said about Freight Station, adding she's giving thought to setting up a new booth at the nearby Winchester Farmers Market.
Abbye Prelip of Wardensville Garden Market, a nonprofit organic farm committed to providing jobs and career development for young people and supporting community initiatives, said her business has decided to sell its own produce, flowers and baked goods from a new stand on West Virginia Route 55 in Hardy County, West Virginia.
"Since this market is ending, we decided to take the leap," Prelip said.
As for the fruit, vegetables and baked goods from Mayfair Farm, Nowak said she'll continue to produce them "as best we can." She plans on selling items each Saturday at Cline's Farm, 920 Hopewell Road in Clear Brook, and will offer pick-your-own blueberries, blackberries and red raspberries later this year at her farm in Bunker Hill.
"It's not going to be easy," Nowak said about closing Freight Station Farmers Market, "but I can't continue to do what I've been trying to do on four hours sleep."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.