WINCHESTER — A Winchester preschool that was founded in 1943 as the Negro Day School celebrated Juneteenth on Friday to recognize how far America has come in racial equality.
Fremont Street Nursery, a nonprofit child-care center at 533 Fremont St., welcomed dozens of students, parents and guests to the three-hour celebration that commemorated June 19, 1865, when the last remaining slaves in America learned they were free.
There was more food than attendees could eat, all courtesy of event sponsor First Bank of Strasburg. The bank's chief executive officer, Scott Harvard, was at the nursery with several of his employees to cook, serve and keep the children entertained.
"At the bank, we've really been trying to create awareness among ourselves about diversity and the world around us," Harvard said as he turned hot dogs on the grill.
First Bank has even created an initiative called Inclusion, Diversity, Engagement, Action (IDEA) to promote equality among its employees. IDEA is headed by one of the bank's vice presidents, Candace Davenport, who also serves on Fremont Street Nursery's board of directors.
It was Davenport who encouraged First Bank to sponsor the preschool's first Juneteenth celebration last year, and she made sure her company was back for Friday's event.
"Part of my role is to bring about awareness," she said. "We're one community, but some parts of our community don't get any recognition."
In addition to sponsoring Friday's Juneteenth celebration, First Bank also donated $1,000 to Fremont Street Nursery. The Rev. Gilbert M. Mack Jr. announced that his congregation at Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Winchester would match that amount.
Freda Roberson, who has been Fremont Street Nursery's executive director for 27 years, explained the significance of Juneteenth to the kids, many of whom are not yet old enough to understand things like slavery and racism.
"It's when African Americans basically were officially freed," she said, referring to June 19, 1865. "It's not a day just for African Americans; it's a day for all people. All people helped to accomplish this holiday."
Among those enjoying the celebration in Fremont Street Nursery's backyard was Sue Finley, who taught there for 25 years starting in the 1960s.
Seated next to her was Carmen Crawford, a Winchester School Board member who was once a student at Fremont Street Nursery. Roberson said Crawford and Finley were there as honored guests and she gave each of them a floral bouquet.
Roberson said Juneteenth and the way it has inspired America to come to terms with its racially divided past means the diverse group of children under her care today have a much better chance of growing up in a country where everyone is treated equally.
"Thank God," she said.
