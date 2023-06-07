Historic Painting

Ricky Shanholtz, owner of R&R Painting, applies a coat of semi-transparent paint that looks like wood stain to the exterior of George Washington’s Office Museum at West Cork and South Braddock streets in downtown Winchester recently.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.