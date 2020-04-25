WINCHESTER — Safe at home, sheltering in place during the coronavirus, many of us are in the kitchen trying new recipes or creating old favorites.
And we’re thinking a lot more about our food — where and how to get, will it be enough, is it safe and where does it come from?
Those looking for a way to get closer to the producer and help out local farmers, might consider purchasing a share in a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program.
“You build a personal relationship with the farm producing that food and know that it is fresh, healthy, and locally harvested,” said Levi Snapp, manager of West Oaks Farm Market in Frederick County, with locations on Cedar Creek Grade and Middle Road. “In addition, you get the humbling feeling of knowing you are supporting a local business and local family in your community.”
Plus, it’s fun to open the box each week to see what you get.
Here’s how a CSA works: Farmers sell shares in their upcoming crops. This gives them the cash to purchase seed and hire workers to plant and care for the crops. As the farmers harvest the produce, they package up the bounty and provide it to the “shareholders” on a regular basis throughout the growing season. In the spring, share boxes could be filled with greens, asparagus and berries. At the height of the season, the boxes may have tomatoes, corn, peppers, zucchini and peaches.
Of course, just like the farmers, shareholders take the risk that the season will be dry or too wet. It may end up a being a poor year for corn and a bumper season for tomatoes.
Sometimes the boxes will be filled with all your favorites, and sometimes you’ll discover “new to you” vegetables or fruits that will send you flipping through cookbooks or searching the internet for recipes.
Mike Smith, owner of Willow Grove Farm on Merrimans Lane, offers familiar vegetables in his CSA but keeps it fresh and fun with different colors.
“You’re not going to get kohlrabi, but you’ll see purple cabbage,” said Smith, who started the farm in 2014 after he graduated from the College of William & Mary.
A share in Willow Grove’ CSA costs $500 for 22 weeks. Pickups are on Sundays beginning on Mother’s Day and ending the first Sunday in October. Smith said the weekly boxes will feature four to seven varieties of vegetables each week.
CSAs work best for those who like to cook, enjoy eating all sorts of vegetables, are willing to try new things and don’t travel for extended periods in the summer.
This is a great summer to try a CSA, local farmers say.
“Right now, the biggest benefit to joining a CSA is knowing that you will always have food available to you,” said Sharon Mauzy who runs Skyview Acres, a 76-acre farm on the banks of Opequon Creek, with her husband Greg.
Skyview Acres is a meat-only CSA, offering pasture-raised beef, chicken and pork.
When you subscribe to a CSA program, Mauzy said, “you’re helping keep your local economy moving forward and you can be assured that very minimal hands have touched your dinner ingredients.”
Here is a list of some local CSAs to get you started.
• A Farm Less Ordinary in Bluemont; contact 202-810-3276 or visit afarmlessordinary.org
According to its website, a A Farm Less Ordinary offers a CSA of 15 weeks. The boxes will be packed full of five to seven varieties of whatever organic vegetables are being harvested that week — enough for at least a family of four.
A Farm Less Ordinary is a nonprofit that create employment opportunities for adults with disabilities.
• Chilly Hollow Farm in Berryville; visit chillyhollowproduce.com or call 610-574-0008
A chemical-free farm, Chilly Hollow offers a 16-week CSA that begins the third week in May and ends in early September. Pick up is on the farm off Va. 7 on Tuesdays and Fridays.
• Oak Hart Farm in Berryville; visit oakhartfarm.com
Oak Hart has already sold out of its shares for 2020, according to its website.
• Shallowbrooke Farm in Boyce. Call 540-247-8358 for details or visitshallowbrookefarm.com.
The owner is still working out the details for Shallowbrooke’s CSA, but the farm is definitely going to have one this year. The season will last 20 weeks and feature fruits, vegetables and meat. Delivery available.
• Skyview Acres in Frederick County; call 540-247-8585 or visit skyviewfarming.com
Skyview Acres off Senseny Road in Frederick County offers a meat-only CSA in two seasons — May until October and and then from late November until April. Shares are offered in all beef, beef/chicken combo or pork. In addition, CSA members can add on free-range chicken eggs, additional ground beef, Spice of the Month Club and non-GMO quail eggs.
• West Oaks Farm Market in Frederick County; call 540-539-8175 or wofmarket@gmail.com
West Oaks offers shares, half shares and quarter shares for its CSA that features fruits and vegetables. This is the fifth year that West Oaks will offer a CSA. The season begins around May 15 and will run until mid-October. Pickup on Wednesday or Friday. A full share is $28 a week for a minimum of 20 weeks. Deadline to sign up is May 1.
• Willow Grove Farm in Winchester; call 540-336-9412 or visit willowgrovefarmcsa.com
Willow Grove Farm is on Merrimans Lane just outside the Winchester city limits. The produce, mostly vegetables, is grown without chemicals and fed organic raw earth minerals and plant extracts to create a nutritionally dense product.
