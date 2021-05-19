Baseball players, particularly at the higher levels of the sport, are evaluated on a set of five tools: speed, arm strength, fielding ability and the ability to hit for average and power. Shenandoah University’s baseball team has been gifted with one of the rare players who excel in all five categories.
When describing freshman infielder/pitcher Colby Martin this week, longtime Hornets head coach Kevin Anderson noted that Martin is “above average” in four of those tools — speed, fielding, hitting for average and power — while his arm strength is “off the charts.”
It’s no wonder, then, that Martin was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s Player of the Year last week in his first year in the league.
“He’s one of the few players that I’ve ever coached at any level that has plus tools in all five,” said Anderson, whose extensive coaching experience includes stints at Division I James Madison and in the Valley Baseball League. “And he’s made himself into that. He lives in the weight room and lifts to lengthen and strengthen, and he’s put it all together.”
It’d be tough to find a ballplayer hotter at the plate than Martin is right now.
Heading into this weekend’s ODAC tournament championship series against Lynchburg, the freshman from Lititz, Pa., has a 13-game hitting streak during which he’s 34-for-55 (.618) with four homers, three doubles, three triples, 18 RBIs, 23 runs scored and 13 stolen bases. Martin has recorded three hits in six straight games, and in five ODAC tournament contests he’s batting a whopping .682 (15-for-22).
His collegiate career is still young, but Martin, who spent a pandemic-shortened season at Division III Messiah College in 2020, said he’s never had a streak like this.
“I don’t think ‘surprised’ is the word — I know I’m capable of it, definitely,” Martin said on Tuesday night. “This stretch has been amazing for me. I probably wasn’t expecting this good but I put a lot of trust in myself, a lot of faith, and I have a lot of confidence in myself, too. But I just try not to put too much pressure on myself, just try not to do anything too much. If runners are on base, just get a hit and keep the line moving and come through for my teammates.”
Martin has produced at a high level for Shenandoah all spring long. In 39 games, he’s hitting .490 with a .553 on-base percentage and an .819 slugging percentage. He’s got eight home runs, 53 RBIs, 57 runs scored and 24 stolen bases. He leads the ODAC in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, triples (seven), runs and steals, is second in the conference in RBIs and third in homers and doubles (13).
Martin’s 76 hits are second in Division III (he previously led the nation). He ranks sixth nationally in runs scored and ninth in RBIs, and only one other DIII player with at least 100 at-bats has a higher batting average this season.
He’s reached base safely in 38 of 39 games, has hit safely in 36 of those contests and has 26 multi-hit games this season. Martin has recorded three or more hits in 13 games.
“You’ve got to remember, he’s seeing a pitcher’s best pitches, too,” said Anderson, who noted that Martin excels at keeping the barrel of the bat flat through the zone. “They’re bearing down on him and they’re working him hard.
“And where Colby does a tremendous job, he utilizes the middle of the field. His hands are quick enough to get the head of the bat out on the inside pitch. He can stay behind the baseball and drive the ball with power to right field. But he really goes up with the mindset to use the middle of the baseball field, and he’s multi-dimensional. He can beat out a ground ball hit and he can hit the ball over the fence. You don’t see that combination very often.”
Martin said his ODAC Player of the Year recognition was a major personal achievement (he’s the first SU player to win the award since Michael Paul in 2014) but added that his success is a product of his teammates’ own performances.
Martin, who is entrenched as the Hornets’ No. 3 hitter, enjoys an ideal spot in the lineup behind Frankie Ritter and Grant Thompson — who boast on-base percentages of .424 and .420, respectively — and in front of slugger Keegan Woolford, Shenandoah’s all-time home run leader who is tied for 10th nationally with 13 homers this spring.
The freshman also keeps his focus on “baseball, weight room and school, and that’s about it,” Martin said, which has allowed him to sustain his success at the plate for a prolonged period.
“Everyone always comes up to me after the games and congratulates me,” Martin said, “but I just try to stay humble like I am and just keep doing what I’m doing, and not try to listen too much to the outsiders or anything that anyone else is saying.”
Though Anderson said Martin’s best defensive position is probably center field, Shenandoah already has a good one there — junior Henry Delavergne is “one of the best defensive center fielders in Division III,” according to his head coach. The freshman has been manning second base to allow the Hornets to get their best nine bats into the lineup.
Martin played plenty of infield in high school and though he committed eight errors in his first 13 games at Shenandoah, he’s committed just four over the last 26 contests.
The freshman has also lent his services on the mound, where the right-hander boasts a mid-to-upper-90s fastball, Anderson said, and a slider that he throws to right-handers and a changeup that he deals to lefties.
Martin, who is used as a late-inning option, has allowed six earned runs in 6.1 innings while walking seven and striking out 12. But take out his relief appearance against Penn State-Harrisburg in mid-April — when Shenandoah’s coaching staff experimented with stretching him out over two innings and he allowed six earned runs in 1.1 innings — he’s got a flawless ERA and three saves in six appearances.
Anderson said SU’s coaches constantly monitor the amount of throwing Martin does and that the right-hander occasionally throws a light bullpen session when the Hornets have a long layoff between games, just to keep himself sharp in case he’s called upon in a close game.
“It’s a little stressful,” Martin said of the balancing act necessary to be a two-way player, “but I know the team wants me out there, I know I have them behind me … and I have the confidence of everyone.”
Martin joked that his “recruiting coordinator is one of my teammates” and credited Shenandoah freshman outfielder Gavin Horning with getting him to come to Winchester. When Martin was looking for a new school after playing six out of seven possible games for Messiah before the 2020 season was halted by COVID-19, it was Horning — another Pennsylvania native and a former summer ball teammate of Martin’s — who got him in touch with Anderson.
Because of the pandemic, Martin committed to Shenandoah without visiting the campus or meeting Anderson in person. “I’m pretty much here because of my teammate, Gavin Horning,” Martin said.
Martin is a big reason why the Hornets are in the hunt for their third straight ODAC tournament title this weekend.
“He’s really a coach’s dream,” Anderson said. “We turn him loose and we just want him to be aggressive, and he is an aggressive person by nature. He’s got a chance to go a long way in this game.”
