WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University football team isn’t far removed from being one of the most prolific offenses in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
The Hornets feel they have a lot of people who can help them get back to their prior level of excellence. SU averaged an ODAC-best 40.8 points and 502 yards per game (second) in 2018 and ranked second again in yards per game in 2019 (431.1) But the Hornets fell to 29.1 ppg in 2019 (fifth), then dropped down even more this spring with 18.4 points per game and 283.8 yards per game (both sixth in the ODAC).
SU ninth-year head coach Scott Yoder said prior to the start of preseason camp that the Hornets are “as deep and as talented as we’ve ever been” at the running back and receiver positions heading into Saturday’s season opener against Methodist University at Shentel Stadium.
At quarterback, the Hornets are turning to 6-foot-2, 180-pound freshman Steven Hugney out of Robinson High School in Fairfax to lead those players. Hugney will start on Saturday, but SU offensive coordinator Stan Hodgin said Wednesday he expects senior Zack Mathis to also see time. The 6-4, 215-pound Mathis played in four games in the spring (starting three) and completed 60 of 95 passes for 534 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions while sharing time with the departed Chris Sonnenberg.
“He was very productive in his opportunities [in the preseason],” said Yoder of Hugney. “We think right now, he gives us the best chance to be as productive on offense as we can be.”
The thing that stood out the most to Yoder and Hodgin was how prepared Hugney was both mentally and physically when he arrived in Winchester on Aug. 11 for preseason camp. SU shared the playbook with all the offensive players about six weeks earlier, and Yoder said Hugney was as mentally ready as any young player that he’s seen.
“When he got here, he didn’t need to reference the playbook,” Hodgin said. “He had done his homework. He had invested his time properly. And because he came in physically ready to go, he was able to execute what he digested mentally. He quickly understood what the expectations of the position were in our offense, and what his one-eleventh fit is. He’s just performed at a really high level.”
Hodgin said Hugney has a quick release, makes good decisions, and reads defenses well.
“He’s very good at throwing the ball on time,” Yoder said. “Just meaning he doesn’t sit in the pocket with it. That ball comes out on time, which helps the entire offense.”
Hodgin said the Hornets had decided heading into the season that they wanted to make designed runs from the QB position a regular part of its offense because of the general athleticism of the QB group. Hugney — one of five freshmen QBs and one of seven total QBs — is particularly adept with his legs.
“If the protection breaks down and he’s forced to scramble, the play is kept alive,” Hodgin said. “He runs well enough that the defense is going to have to defend him as a runner as well as a passer. He’s going to add a different element to our offense, and I think that will make us a little more difficult to defend. We do have more designed runs [this season].”
Another thing SU’s excited about with Hugney is his spirit.
“He’s a great competitor,” Yoder said. “Whether it’s playing basketball, football, he wants to be in those drills where there’s a winner and a loser. He wants to affect the outcome.”
Hodgin said the rest of the QBs need to be prepared to play as well, and Mathis’ experience should be a big plus.
“I’ve felt this way for a long time — if you don’t have two quarterbacks, you really don’t have any,” Hodgin said. “If your starter goes down and it derails the entire operation, you weren’t in a very good position to begin with. In some ways, our second quarterback may be the most important player on our team, even though he doesn’t have the physical impact that the majority of people watching the game will see and appreciate.
“Zack will be ready to go Saturday. I feel strongly that he will play and will see action. We don’t have a plan that he’s going to play the third series, or he’s going to play as soon as there’s a hiccup, none of that. But I do anticipate that we’ll see both players at the quarterback position on Saturday.”
Hodgin is certainly looking forward to getting the most out of SU’s offensive weapons.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been more excited [about the running backs and receivers],” said Hodgin, who started with Yoder in 2013. “I think overall, this is arguably as talented a group as we’ve ever had.
“I don’t know if we have a single guy that stands out. We’re really skilled, we’re really athletic across the board. We’ve got experienced guys that are dynamic, we recruited first-year guys that are incredibly dynamic and athletic. It’s been really fun to watch those position groups battle for playing time and spots on the depth chart.”
At running back, SU returns senior Rashadeen Byrd Jr., a Second Team All-ODAC selection in the spring who had 69 carries for 297 yards (4.3 average) and led the conference with eight rushing touchdowns. The Hornets can also turn to Gary Garlic (5-7, 160, 21 carries, 63 yards).
Freshmen Markell Jackson (6-1, 185) and Keshawn Toran (5-8, 180) and James Wood graduate William Crowder (5-9, 175) have also impressed at running back during the preseason.
“We’ve always had a running back rotation, but I think we would lean on Byrd and Garlic and sprinkle in a couple of those fresh faces,” Yoder said.
SU does not have its leading receiver from the spring, Nicholas Rauchwarg (15 catches, 275 yards, two TDs). He suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the last game of the spring against Bridgewater.
The Hornets still feature five receivers who caught at least eight passes in the five-game spring season.
The slot receivers are senior Ethan Bigbee (5-8, 175, 16 catches, 127 yards), junior Bryar Wheeler (5-10, 175, nine catches, 92 yards), sophomore Quincy Snead (5-9, 165) and freshman Michael Shiel (6-0, 185). The outside receivers are senior Brant Butler (6-3, 195, 11 catches, 96 yards, two TDs); junior Miles Moore (6-0, 185), who did not play last year to focus on track (he won the ODAC 100 title) but caught 10 passes for 223 yards and two TDs as a freshman; senior Austin Ragan (6-2, 200, eight catches, 96 yards); junior Caleb Reedy (60-1, 195, eight catches, 74 yards); and freshman Zack Keisling (6-1, 175).
Carter Runyon, a 6-6, 235-pound freshman out of Oakton High School in Vienna, will start at tight end.
“He’s had a great camp,” Yoder said of Runyon. “He’s really good and physical. [The graduated] Jack Massie did a great job last year at that position, and Carter has kind of taken that by the reins.”
Junior Mac Padgett (6-0, 200) and senior Frank Tanner (6-1, 205) are also in the mix at tight end.
SU lost two starters from its offensive line, but the Hornets believe that will be a strong group as well. Hodgin said SU will need a big year from the group.
“I think the most important component to offensive production this year is our offensive line,” Hodgin said. “We want our offense to get back to where we were in ‘18 and ‘17 (40.1 per game) with points scored. We took a dip in ‘19, we took a significant dip in the spring of ’21 with points scored, and we need to get back into that 38, 39, 40, 41 points per game average.”
As of Sunday, the Hornets’ potential starting lineup was junior Matt Reese (5-11, 270) at left tackle; junior Noah Temme (6-2, 260) at left guard, senior captain Zach Morris (6-2, 300) at center; sophomore Dom Gulli (6-3, 285) at right guard and sophomore David Munoz (6-3, 270) at right tackle. Temme, Morris and Munoz are returning starters.
“The question mark is who are the next guys?” said Yoder, who cited several other players who had the potential to make an impact. “I think we like our starting five. It’s getting the next couple of guys ready, and getting enough reps with them, because you never go through a season with the same group you started with. There’s always going to be some injuries, and you move some guys around.”
In Saturday’s home scrimmage against Gettysburg, Yoder thought the passing game was ahead of the running game.
“We just did not stay on blocks the way we have in camp [in the run game], so we’ve got to clean that up,” Yoder said. “We also turned the ball over a little bit (two interceptions, two fumbles), and that’s never a recipe for success. But I think it was good to see that on video and know that we’ve got to take care of the football.”
