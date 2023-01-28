WINCHESTER — One Handley freshman started a fire on Friday at Shirley Gymnasium and another helped extinguish the hopes of a James Wood comeback.
Jaevon Brisco scored 14 of his 16 points in the first quarter, including 11 in a 15-2 run to start the game, and Kyren Oglesby had eight points in the final period as the Judges netted a key Class 4 Northwestern District boys' basketball triumph over the Colonels.
Handley (11-9, 8-2) remained a game behind Sherando (14-5, 9-1) in the district standings with the Warriors looming as the final game of the regular season. The district's regular-season champ will receive a Region 4C tournament bid.
Brisco, shooting an area-best 40.3 percent from 3-point range, certainly made sure the Judges would not play from behind against James Wood (9-10, 5-6). After Emerson Fusco opened the contest with a tip-in, Brisco swished three 3-pointers and a jumper for 11 straight points as the Handley lead grew to 13-2. Breylon Miller's layup on a dish from Fusco made it 15-2 just under four minutes into the game.
“After I hit the first three, I just felt confident in my shot,” Brisco said. “I just kept going and going.”
“He’s that type of a player,” said Oglesby of his close friend. “He’s a big-time player. He can hit shots.”
Brisco would add one more 3-pointer as the Judges closed the opening quarter with a 21-14 lead.
“He’s continued to get better throughout the year,” Handley coach Zach Harrell-Zook said of Brisco. “That’s got to come with a kid who is 14 years old, but that’s going to come with kids who put in as much time developing their game as he does. He takes everything seriously."
Harrell-Zook said that he sometimes has to kick Brisco out of the gym. Brisco’s versatility allows him to provide excellent outside shooting even though he’s also a good playmaker.
“Make no mistake about it, he’s going to be our point guard for years to come,” Harrell-Zook said. “He’s just helping us tremendously off the ball right now stretching the floor.”
Several of his teammates got into the long-distance shooting act to start the second quarter. Brian Trammel, Fusco and Brendan Campbell each drilled 3-pointers in a 14-4 run to start the second quarter as the Judges opened up a 35-18 lead.
“They came out and hit a bunch of threes,” James Wood coach Tim Wygant said of the Judges. “They had seven threes in the first half which is difficult to claw your way out of.”
The Colonels began slowly doing that. Led by Ashton Kees and Chris Morrison inside, James Wood cut its deficit to 39-27 at the half and were as close as 48-41 in the third period before Amari Brown nailed a 3-pointer to end the quarter with the Judges out front 51-41.
Jared Neal drilled a 3-pointer and Kees scored on a steal by Neal to start the final period by cutting the deficit to 51-46, but that’s where Oglesby began to make big baskets.
He scored four straight points to push the margin back to nine points. The Colonels rallied again with a 7-2 run with Kees’ follow shot slicing the margin to 58-54 with 1:50 remaining.
But Oglesby converted on a pull-up and then had a layup off of Fusco’s seventh assist of the game to make it 62-54 with 45 seconds to go. The Colonels never got closer than six from there.
“It was really good,” Brisco said of Oglesby’s play in the final period. “It really motivated our team and got the team energized.”
Oglesby is a recent addition to the Judges. The little brother of former Handley standout Kobe Tigney has moved right into the starting lineup.
“It’s been great,” Oglesby said. “They’ve welcomed me with open arms. All of the coaches and players, they’ve all accepted me. I’ve really loved it the last couple of weeks playing with my teammates.”
Oglesby is no stranger to the Judges.
“Kyren played with us all spring, summer and fall,” Harrell-Zook said. “Guys are really familiar with him. It’s such an easy transition when you’re such a high character kid as he is. You can tell by watching him that he is always looking to make the right play.”
“He’s a good player,” Wygant said of Oglesby, a 6-foot-4 wing. “He’s clearly comfortable with the ball in his hands for a big guy. He does bring a different dynamic there.”
Harrell-Zook also praised the play of Fusco on Friday. The reigning Winchester Star and district Player of the Year finished with 15 points, five rebounds, three blocks, drew two charges and fed his teammates. Fusco also was forced to defend Kees with Miller (who finished with 11 points and seven rebounds) in foul trouble.
“It says even more about Emerson getting down there and being willing to do what we ask him to do,” Harrell-Zook said. “If it’s guarding a post player, he’s willing to do anything to help the team.”
Wygant was proud of how his team fought back. Kees finished with 20 points, while Morrison added 14 and Kemper Omps notched eight.
“We played pretty even like the last 30 minutes,” he said. “… Our kids fought like crazy to claw back and match Handley’s intensity. … The effort is always there. We don’t have to be playing our best basketball this week. We need to be playing our best basketball next week.”
The coming week will be huge for the Judges. Handley hosts Kettle Run on Tuesday and travels to Sherando on Friday as they face the only two teams that have beaten them in district play. If Sherando (facing sixth-place Fauquier) and Handley win on Tuesday, the Judges still have a shot to tie the Warriors for the regular-season title and set up a playoff game for the regional berth and top seed in the district tournament.
“I consider when you play teams the second time around another season,” Harrell-Zook said. “We’re 4-0 so far in that season. We have a chance in the final part of that season to play the teams that knocked us off in the first round.”
“We’ve got our last two games against the two teams that we’ve lost to in districts and we’re ready,” Brisco said.
