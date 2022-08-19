Friday
10 a.m. – 4-H Horse Show in the horse ring.
10 a.m. – Gates and building exhibits open to the public.
10 a.m. – Junior Exhibitor Party.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. – Premium money may be picked up in the Premium Office.
1 p.m. – Livestock Skillathon in the Show Barn.
2-8 p.m. — SAWJAC Shows, starting every two hours, on the hour.
5-7:30 p.m. – Beef or chicken barbecue dinners for sale.
6:00 p.m. – Sale of 4-H and FFA Livestock in the Show Barn.
8 p.m. – Professional Bull Riding and Rodeo at the track.
Saturday
8 a.m. – Clarke County Ruritan Horse Show in the Horse Ring.
10 a.m. – Gates and building exhibits open to the public.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. – Premium money may be picked up in the Premium Office.
1 p.m. — CALF’s First Annual Cornhole Tournament in front of the grandstand.
2-6 p.m. – Reduced rates for carnival rides.
4:30 -7 p.m. – Beef or chicken barbecue dinners for sale.
5 p.m. — All breeding livestock to be released.
6 p.m. – Carnival rides return to regular prices.
6 p.m. – Dragon Motorsports Truck & Tractor Pull.
Denotes new events this year.
For more information, visit www.clarkecountyfair.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.