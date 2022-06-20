A Friday evening fire displaced the occupants of a Frederick County home and caused $450,000 in damages, according to a Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department news release.
When firefighters arrived at the scene in the 100 block of Marshall Lane at 6:10 p.m., fire was showing in the single-family home’s garage and roof, according to the release. Two Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies on the scene reported that "the known entrapment had been removed prior to their arrival," the release states.
The release explains that “an aggressive fire attack” was launched as units confirmed that nobody was in the home. Portions of the roof collapsed as flames spread, and units transitioned into a “defense operation” until an adequate water supply arrived, according to the release.
The release states that a tanker shuttle transported water to the scene from a fire hydrant several miles away. The Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police assisted the tanker by closing a section of Middle Road and rerouting traffic.
The fire was extinguished at 10 p.m.
The release notes that working smoke detectors allowed all occupants to exit safely without injury.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
